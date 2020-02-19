Mark Hall Eyes Career Following In Cael’s Footsteps As Coach

Closing in on his final dual meet for the Nittany Lions, Mark Hall has definitely cemented his legacy as a collegiate wrestler.

The senior 174-pounder has a career record of 113-6, and has scored bonus points in more than 62 percent of his matches. Hall also won an NCAA title as a true freshman and made the NCAA finals in all three years of his career thus far.

Hall is certainly no stranger to winning, but he might be remembered for something different when his career is all said and done — something that could’ve been said about his mentor Cael Sanderson near the end of his college days.

“[Coaching] is definitely an aspiration of mine,” Hall said. “I want to coach because I have had some of the best coaches around me and I want to be that person for someone else.”

Hall hopes to coach a collegiate team one day, but he said he also wouldn’t mind coaching at the high school or club level.

As a senior for the Nittany Lions, Hall has been a role model for many of the younger wrestlers in the room. He will try to use the leadership qualities he gained as a veteran for Penn State to help him fulfill his goal of being a coach later in his career.

“Being a leader for them is way better than any win I could ever have.” said Hall. “When I leave here I want to be known as a good wrestler, but at the same time I am really looking forward to leaving my mark as someone who was devoted and pushed the people around them to be the best they can.”

With coaches like Cael and Cody Sanderson, Casey Cunningham, and Jake Varner, Hall definitely has some good examples to look up to. He wants to use their “have fun” attitude whenever he gets the chance to coach a team.

“Since I’ve been here all I’ve heard is have fun and appreciate the opportunities,” he said. “When you compete hard and you’re not worried about winning or losing, often times you do end up winning because there’s nothing else on your heart.”

About the Author

Max Tolson Max is a junior majoring in print journalism. He hails from the small town of Millsboro, DE and loves to watch the Eagles and Penn State wrestling. Follow him on twitter @TolsonMax or send emails to [email protected] Go Birds!

