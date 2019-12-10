100 Wins In: A Look At The Highlights From Mark Hall’s Penn State Wrestling Career So Far

Penn State wrestling senior Mark Hall notched the 100th win of his career this weekend when he defeated Penn’s Neill Antrassian by technical fall in a dual Penn State won 33-7.

With the win on Sunday, Hall’s college record improved to 100-5. The Penn State veteran is no stranger to winning by any means. During his high school career in Apple Valley, Minnesota, he won six state championships. Yes, you read that right, six.

But let’s take a look at some of Hall’s most memorable moments as a Nittany Lion.

The Recorder

Not only does Mark Hall destroy his opponents, but he also has a great sense of humor.

After winning the Big Ten Championship last season, Hall pulled out a recorder during his interview. The performance came just moments after running off the mat following his match. Instead of answering questions like in a normal interview, he decided to play the song Hot Cross Buns.

Hall’s rendition of Hot Cross Buns was all part of a deal he made with FloWrestling before the Big Ten Championships. If he won the title, he would donate $100 to THON and play the recorder following his match. In turn, FloWrestling agreed to donate $400 to THON.

The interview is known as one of the most notorious college wrestling interviews of all time.

Best Celebrations

Aside from the freaky moves Hall pulls off on the mat, part of what makes him such a spectacle are his celebrations. Here are some of his best:

Win Over Zahid Valencia In Rec Hall

Over the years, Zahid Valencia has been Hall’s biggest rival. Valencia has handed Hall two out of his five career loses. After losing to Valencia in the 174-lb. finals at the 2018 NCAA Championships, Hall got his revenge, winning 4-0 in front of a packed Rec Hall.

The world-famous venue went absolutely nuts as Mark Hall celebrated his big win with the aforementioned air guitar performance. The two studs are 2-2 respectively against each other. While most of their matches are barn burners, Hall controlled this match from start to finish. Unfortunately, fans were robbed of another rematch in the teams’ dual this season and at the upcoming NCAA Championships, as Valencia moved up to 184 lbs. during the offseason.

Championships

Throughout his career at Penn State, Mark Hall has won two Big Ten titles, as well as an NCAA title as a true freshman. He has been runner-up at the 174-lb. weight class the past two years behind Valenica. Penn State’s hammer has been in the NCAA title match every season since joining the team.

The same accolades can be expected from him this season as he holds the No. 1 ranking in the 174-lb. weight class and has a record of 7-0. Hall has scored bonus points in five of his seven victories so far this season, while also picking up a dominant 7-2 decision over No. 2 Jordan Kutler of Lehigh.

You can catch Hall wrestle on January 10 during the Nittany Lions next home match vs. Illinois.

