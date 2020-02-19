Penn State Football To Hold Spring Run-On Tryouts
Are you interested in being on the field as Beaver Stadium erupts to “Mo Bamba” during the White Out? Do you want to have James Franklin’s 1-0 mentality mercilessly hammered into the back of your brain? Do you look at Matt McGloin in the XFL and see yourself? If so, Penn State football’s
walk run-on tryouts might be for you.
The team will hold an informational meeting for spring run-on tryouts at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25.
The meeting will take place at the Lasch Building’s team auditorium and is open to any students who are enrolled full-time at the University Park campus. The actual try-outs will be held on Monday, March 16.
Two of the most notable walk-ons to suit up for the Nittany Lions are McGloin and Carl Nassib.
McGloin was the starting quarterback for Penn State over a three-year stretch from 2010-2012. He totaled 6,390 passing yards, 46 passing touchdowns, and a completion percentage of 57.4% during his time at Penn State. McGloin had a four-year NFL career and is now a quarterback for the New York Guardians in the XFL.
Nassib set the Penn State single-season sack record in his final season with 15.5 sacks. Over his three-year tenure in the blue and white, he totaled 64 tackles, 24 tackles-for-loss, 17.5 sacks, and seven forced fumbles. Nassib is now a regular contributor to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defense and is coming off a season in which he accumulated 34 tackles and six sacks.
James Franklin won’t tweet “#WeAre…Better” for you if/when you walk onto his team, but this is your chance to become the next Penn State football hero.
