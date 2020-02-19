PSU news by
Penn State Football To Hold Spring Run-On Tryouts

By Gabe Angieri
2/19/20 4:05 am

Are you interested in being on the field as Beaver Stadium erupts to “Mo Bamba” during the White Out? Do you want to have James Franklin’s 1-0 mentality mercilessly hammered into the back of your brain? Do you look at Matt McGloin in the XFL and see yourself? If so, Penn State football’s walk run-on tryouts might be for you.

The team will hold an informational meeting for spring run-on tryouts at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25.

The meeting will take place at the Lasch Building’s team auditorium and is open to any students who are enrolled full-time at the University Park campus. The actual try-outs will be held on Monday, March 16.

Two of the most notable walk-ons to suit up for the Nittany Lions are McGloin and Carl Nassib.

McGloin was the starting quarterback for Penn State over a three-year stretch from 2010-2012. He totaled 6,390 passing yards, 46 passing touchdowns, and a completion percentage of 57.4% during his time at Penn State. McGloin had a four-year NFL career and is now a quarterback for the New York Guardians in the XFL.

Nassib set the Penn State single-season sack record in his final season with 15.5 sacks. Over his three-year tenure in the blue and white, he totaled 64 tackles, 24 tackles-for-loss, 17.5 sacks, and seven forced fumbles. Nassib is now a regular contributor to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defense and is coming off a season in which he accumulated 34 tackles and six sacks.

James Franklin won’t tweet “#WeAre…Better” for you if/when you walk onto his team, but this is your chance to become the next Penn State football hero.

About the Author

Gabe Angieri

Gabe Angieri is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri and direct all hate mail and death threats to [email protected]

