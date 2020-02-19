Report: Sandusky Prosecutor & Former Penn State Lawyer Has Law License Suspended

A former Penn State lawyer and prosecutor in former Penn State football assistant coach Jerry Sandusky’s child molestation investigation reportedly had his law license suspended Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled 5-1 to suspend Frank Fina’s license for one year and one day. The court determined his actions of obtaining grand jury testimony of three Penn State officials were improper.

Joe McGettigan, a lawyer who served as a prosecutor in Sandusky’s 2012 trial and currently represents Fina, said he will attempt to bring the matter to the United States Supreme Court for review.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court also ordered a “public reprimand” of then-Penn State General Counsel Cynthia Baldwin, who was accused of violating professional conduct when she represented the three officials in Sandusky’s trial.

Sandusky was recently denied a reduced sentencing consideration in late January. He was resentenced to a 30-to-60-year prison sentence in November — the same he originally received in 2012.

Sandusky was convicted of 45 counts of sexual abuse in 2012 and is currently serving his term in a state prison at the State Correctional Institution at Laurel Highlands.

