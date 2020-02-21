Governor Tom Wolf, PA Legislators Shout Out THON 2020 On Twitter
Several Pennsylvania legislators have shared their support for THON as dancers prepare to stand in the Bryce Jordan Center for the first time at 6 p.m. this evening.
After the Pennsylvania State Senate unanimously designating this week “THON Week,” a handful of legislators from across the Commonwealth recognized and thanked donors and volunteers.
Among the prominent Pennsylvania government figures to shout out THON is Governor Tom Wolf, who tweeted his support Friday morning.
State Senator John Yudichak, a Penn State alumnus, also Tweeted his support Friday, thanking Penn State students and donors.
State Senator Tom Killion, also a graduate of the university and the legislator who introduced the ‘THON Week’ bill earlier this month, echoed Yudichak’s message.
State Senator Jake Corman thanked THON’s volunteers earlier this week.
