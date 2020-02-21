Governor Tom Wolf, PA Legislators Shout Out THON 2020 On Twitter

Several Pennsylvania legislators have shared their support for THON as dancers prepare to stand in the Bryce Jordan Center for the first time at 6 p.m. this evening.

After the Pennsylvania State Senate unanimously designating this week “THON Week,” a handful of legislators from across the Commonwealth recognized and thanked donors and volunteers.

Among the prominent Pennsylvania government figures to shout out THON is Governor Tom Wolf, who tweeted his support Friday morning.

A huge shout out to all of the @penn_state students participating in @THON this year! Good luck and thank you for raising money and awareness for a cure to childhood cancer. #FTK #THON2020 pic.twitter.com/MloH92z8xX — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) February 21, 2020

State Senator John Yudichak, a Penn State alumnus, also Tweeted his support Friday, thanking Penn State students and donors.

State Senator Tom Killion, also a graduate of the university and the legislator who introduced the ‘THON Week’ bill earlier this month, echoed Yudichak’s message.

State Senator Jake Corman thanked THON’s volunteers earlier this week.

Good luck to all involved with @THON this week! I am appreciative of my colleague @SenKillion for sponsoring this resolution (SR293) and am happy to cosponsor. Their awe inspiring commitment is worthy of the thanks of a grateful Commonwealth. #FTK #WeArehttps://t.co/Cx8UF1wM85 pic.twitter.com/v26C8oflka — Senator Jake Corman (@JakeCorman) February 18, 2020

