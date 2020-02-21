PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Governor Tom Wolf, PA Legislators Shout Out THON 2020 On Twitter

Carly Weiss | Onward State
By Andy Mollenauer
2/21/20 12:12 pm

Several Pennsylvania legislators have shared their support for THON as dancers prepare to stand in the Bryce Jordan Center for the first time at 6 p.m. this evening.

After the Pennsylvania State Senate unanimously designating this week “THON Week,” a handful of legislators from across the Commonwealth recognized and thanked donors and volunteers.

Among the prominent Pennsylvania government figures to shout out THON is Governor Tom Wolf, who tweeted his support Friday morning.

State Senator John Yudichak, a Penn State alumnus, also Tweeted his support Friday, thanking Penn State students and donors.

State Senator Tom Killion, also a graduate of the university and the legislator who introduced the ‘THON Week’ bill earlier this month, echoed Yudichak’s message.

State Senator Jake Corman thanked THON’s volunteers earlier this week.

About the Author

Andy Mollenauer

Andy is a writer for Onward State, a senior majoring in journalism, and a die-hard Wisconsin pro sports fan despite being from our nation's capital. His taste in music is absolute garbage, ranging from Bon Jovi to Slipknot to Avril Lavigne. If you want to talk sports or share memes and cute photos of French bulldogs, email him at [email protected]

