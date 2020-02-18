‘THON Week’ Declared In Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania State Senate introduced and unanimously adopted a resolution that officially designates February 17 through February 23 “THON Week” across the Commonwealth.

Senator Tom Killion (R-Chester and Delaware) introduced the bill February 3, and it was unanimously approved by the Senate that day.

THON has consistently inspired support from legislators at the local and state level. Mayor Ron Filippelli once again renamed State College the “City of THON” for the 46 hours during which dancers will remain standing and awake in a tradition that began in 2015.

Legislators also typically make frequent appearances at THON: Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey visited the Bryce Jordan Center in 2017 while representative Kerry Benninghof spoke to dancers last year.

Casey and Co. have also officially recognized THON through Senate resolutions, as well.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Jim Davidson Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

THON 101: A Freshman’s Guide To Preparing For Your First THON With THON coming up this weekend, if this is your first time in the stands FTK, you may have a question or two.