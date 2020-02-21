PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

THON

Mayor Ron Filippelli, Tom & Tamra Fountaine, Officially Declare State College ‘City Of THON’

Anthony Colucci | Onward State
By Jim Davidson
2/21/20 5:18 pm

State College mayor Ron Filippelli officially renamed the Borough the “City of THON” Friday for the entire 46 hours dancers remain standing.

Filippelli’s proclamation is the latest in a renaming tradition that began in 2015.

Borough Manager Tom Fountaine and his wife Tamra introduced the Mayor and shared their family’s experience fighting pediatric cancer. The couple’s oldest son, Tommy, is a childhood cancer survivor who was diagnosed in 1998. Tommy graduated from Penn State and the Penn State College of Medicine, and is now a pediatric oncologist.

Tommy’s younger brother, Adam, founded student THON organization FOTO in 2009 in honor of his older brother.

“It is the entire family that goes through that journey,” Tom Fountaine said.

Filippelli then addressed the crowd.

“As mayor of the Borough of State College, I  have the privilege of attending many worthwhile events,” he said before making the official proclamation. “But none with as big a heart as THON.”

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Jim Davidson

Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Jim

Penn State Student Arrested For Trespassing, Exposing Himself In Grubb Hall

A Penn State student has been arrested for illegally trespassing into several residences in White Course Apartments’ Grubb Hall and exposing himself to victims who were initially asleep, according to a Penn State Police spokesperson.

Nittany Lion & Beaver Stadium Mic Man Bring Energy, Unity, Passion To THON As IDC

American Soccer Star Christian Pulisic Tweets Support For THON

[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2020: Friday

Follow along here for updates, pictures, videos, and more from the 48th annual THON

A Brief History Of The THON Line Dance

Although the line dance and THON look a lot different in 2020, not much has truly changed about the iconic hourly song.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend