[Photo Story] Daya Becomes First Surprise Act Of THON 2020

Samuel Brungo | Onward State
By Ryan Parsons
2/21/20 10:45 pm

Pennsylvania native and star singer-songwriter Daya took the stage a little after 9 p.m. on Friday at THON 2020. She’s best known for hits like “Don’t Let Me Down” and “Sit Still, Look Pretty,” which both charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

We snagged some photos of the artist up on stage at THON, and put together a quick story showcasing her performance, which certainly didn’t let us down.

Sam Brungo | Onward State
Sam Brungo | Onward State

Daya ran out onto the stage to her hit song “Sit Still, Look Pretty,” and was met with a roar of applause from the BJC.

Sam Brungo | Onward State
Sam Brungo | Onward State

Daya kept rocking on, performing a handful of her songs including “Wanted” and “Left Me Yet.”

Sam Brungo | Onward State

Those have to be the chunkiest Filas’ we’ve ever seen…

Sam Brungo | Onward State
Sam Brungo | Onward State

Before closing things out, she stopped to address the audience and thanked everyone involved with THON for what they do. She was even joined on stage by the Nittany Lion before she said her final goodbyes!

About the Author

Ryan Parsons

Ryan is a Sophmore business major from Bucks County, which is juuuust outside of Philly. He's a huge Philly sports fan, back to back to back failed entrepreneur, and he appeared on the Rachel Ray Show at the age of 5. If you want to gain absolutely nothing, you can follow him on twitter @rjparsons9. Any "serious" inquiries or death threats can be sent to [email protected]

