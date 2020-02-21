[Photo Story] Daya Becomes First Surprise Act Of THON 2020

Pennsylvania native and star singer-songwriter Daya took the stage a little after 9 p.m. on Friday at THON 2020. She’s best known for hits like “Don’t Let Me Down” and “Sit Still, Look Pretty,” which both charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

We snagged some photos of the artist up on stage at THON, and put together a quick story showcasing her performance, which certainly didn’t let us down.

Daya ran out onto the stage to her hit song “Sit Still, Look Pretty,” and was met with a roar of applause from the BJC.

Daya kept rocking on, performing a handful of her songs including “Wanted” and “Left Me Yet.”

Those have to be the chunkiest Filas’ we’ve ever seen…

Before closing things out, she stopped to address the audience and thanked everyone involved with THON for what they do. She was even joined on stage by the Nittany Lion before she said her final goodbyes!

When @Daya asked "Where do the good boys go to Hide Away," she was NOT talking about the @NittanyLion. pic.twitter.com/U7MIvgcFpx — Onward State (@OnwardState) February 22, 2020

