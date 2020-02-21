Daya On Stage At THON 2020
Singer, songwriter, and Mt. Lebanon native Daya is on stage performing at THON 2020.
The singer, known best for songs like “Hideaway” and “Don’t Let Me Down,” took the stage around 9:08 p.m. on Friday night.
Daya last visited Penn State for Movin’ On in 2018.
She’s the latest surprise performance to hit THON, a trend that began in 2017 when Joe Jonas and DNCE dropped by. A precedent was set by DNCE’s visit, as Misterwives performed the following year and Andy Grammer AND Mason Ramsey did so at THON 2019.
Daya is an up-and-comer in the music industry. She collaborated with the Chainsmokers with “Don’t Let Me Down” in 2016, and the song peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Top 100. It also won a Grammy for Best Dance Recording and was nominated for collab of the year by the American Music Awards
