Daya On Stage At THON 2020

Singer, songwriter, and Mt. Lebanon native Daya is on stage performing at THON 2020.

The singer, known best for songs like “Hideaway” and “Don’t Let Me Down,” took the stage around 9:08 p.m. on Friday night.

Daya last visited Penn State for Movin’ On in 2018.

She’s the latest surprise performance to hit THON, a trend that began in 2017 when Joe Jonas and DNCE dropped by. A precedent was set by DNCE’s visit, as Misterwives performed the following year and Andy Grammer AND Mason Ramsey did so at THON 2019.

Daya is an up-and-comer in the music industry. She collaborated with the Chainsmokers with “Don’t Let Me Down” in 2016, and the song peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Top 100. It also won a Grammy for Best Dance Recording and was nominated for collab of the year by the American Music Awards

About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

