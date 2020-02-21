PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

Daya On Stage At THON 2020

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
2/21/20 9:06 pm

Singer, songwriter, and Mt. Lebanon native Daya is on stage performing at THON 2020.

The singer, known best for songs like “Hideaway” and “Don’t Let Me Down,” took the stage around 9:08 p.m. on Friday night.

Daya last visited Penn State for Movin’ On in 2018.

She’s the latest surprise performance to hit THON, a trend that began in 2017 when Joe Jonas and DNCE dropped by. A precedent was set by DNCE’s visit, as Misterwives performed the following year and Andy Grammer AND Mason Ramsey did so at THON 2019.

Daya is an up-and-comer in the music industry. She collaborated with the Chainsmokers with “Don’t Let Me Down” in 2016, and the song peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Top 100. It also won a Grammy for Best Dance Recording and was nominated for collab of the year by the American Music Awards

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Anthony

What Song Is Playing At THON 2020?

Follow our #THON2020 Spotify playlist so you too can listen to Old Town Road every five minutes.

[Video] THON 2020 Line Dance: ‘Let’s Get Hype, Let’s Go’

THON 2020 Line Dance Lyrics

THON 2020 Line Dance Lyrics

Your THON 2020 line dance lyrics are here.

The ABCs Of IDC Fundraising: Alpacas, Breakfast Sandwiches, & Custom Collages

As the years go on, IDCs have become increasingly more creative in their fundraising efforts, all for the chance to dance FTK.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend