Daya Doesn’t Let Us Down At THON 2020

It’s not easy to sit still at THON but the BJC sure looked pretty for Daya’s performance.

The 21-year-old hails from Mt. Lebanon, PA, a suburb of Pittsburgh, and is known for hits “Sit Still, Look Pretty,” “Hide Away,” and “Insomnia.” She’s also the recipient of a Grammy for her feature on The Chainsmokers, “Don’t Let Me Down.” Daya last visited Penn State for Movin’ On in 2018.

She started her set, which was her first show of the year, with Billboard Top-40 hit song, “Sit Still, Look Pretty,” which successfully got the crowd hyped up.

She then slowed things down with “New” causing the BJC to sway to the music. Daya continued to perform to this mood playing her songs “All Right” and “I Wanna Know.”

Mid-set, Daya did one of the biggest THON no-no’s, asking everyone if they’re tired however the crowd was forgiving when they responded with enthusiastic screaming but then asked the dancers why they weren’t dancing.

Daya got the BJC grooving again with “Wanted” and “Left Me Yet” when she brought out the Nittany Lion to dance with her.

She paused to tell the crowd how THON such an important event.

“Thank you to the donors, sponsors, and people in the stands,” Daya said. “I’m so happy to be apart of this thank you guys for having me.”

When it was time for her two say goodbye to the Nittany Lion she tried to get him to ~speak~ roar and then possibly called him the ‘Nittley’ Lion, we’re not quite sure.

She then played “Feel Good” by Gryffin and Illenium featuring her which got the crowd jumping.

The crowd favorite of the night seemed to be “Hideaway” which peaked at No. 18 on the Billboard charts. She then went into her most recent song which was released in March 2019 called “Insomnia”.

Daya promised new music in the near future after a quiet three years from her.

She closed her set with Grammy-winning collaboration with The Chainsmokers, “Don’t Let Me Down,” and left the BJC very enthusiastic for the coming hours.

Riley Davies Riley is a sophomore studying Public Relations from Orange County, CA. You understandably may be questioning why she is at Penn State and to be quite frank, so is she. She loves dogs, Creamery lemonade, and going to Trader Joe's. You can reach her at [email protected] or follow her on twitter @rileyydavies for retweets of dogs.