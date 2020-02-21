PSU news by
Where To Charge Your Phone At THON 2020

Ryan Parsons | Onward State
By Ryan Parsons
2/21/20 3:55 pm

It’s officially THON Weekend, folks, which means it’s time to fill the Bryce Jordan Center with thousands of students your Snapchat story with constant #THONtent. It sounds like a good time in practice, but when questionable cell service unleashes its wrath on your struggling phone battery, things will start to get hairy.

So where can you charge your phone at THON? Unfortunately, there aren’t many practical options, and your best bet is probably juicing up a portable charger. But there are some options inside the BJC if worse comes to worst.

AT&T has once again provided two charging stations to THON-goers located outside of Portal 8 on the BJC Concourse.

The two of these devices each feature 12 charging cords. The one on the right has four lightning cords for iPhones, four micro-USB for Android phones, two Samsung chargers, and two USB-C cords for your laptops. The one on the left side features the same cords but its Samsung cords are swapped out for two retros-style Apple cables (the ones you probably used to charge your first-gen iPad).

These stations made their THON debut in 2017 and have made appearances at the BJC every year since. While convenient in desperate times, there aren’t nearly enough cables to service the entire THON population. Plus, you basically need to wait right next to these while you wait for your phone to charge — that is unless you’re cool with someone stealing your stuff.

Your best bet to avoid the long loins at these stations is to come prepared with portable chargers. However, if you completely run out of juice: godspeed.  

About the Author

Ryan Parsons

Ryan is a Sophmore business major from Bucks County, which is juuuust outside of Philly. He's a huge Philly sports fan, back to back to back failed entrepreneur, and he appeared on the Rachel Ray Show at the age of 5. If you want to gain absolutely nothing, you can follow him on twitter @rjparsons9. Any "serious" inquiries or death threats can be sent to [email protected]

