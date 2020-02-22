PSU news by
Homecoming Announces 2020 Theme: Envisioning Nittany Horizons

Dana Lipshutz | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
2/22/20 5:47 pm

Homecoming announced the theme for Homecoming 2020 will be “Envisioning Nittany Horizons” Saturday at the Bryce Jordan Center during THON. The logo will be unveiled at the Blue-White game on April 18.

This year’s Homecoming week will be held from October 11 to October 17. The celebration will culminate in Penn State’s 101st Homecoming football game against Iowa on Saturday, October 17. Kickoff time for the game has not yet been announced.

Throughout the week, Homecoming will host other activities for students like the Best of Penn State Carnival, Allen Street Jam, and the For the Glory Talent Show. Next year’s THON theme will be announced during the annual Homecoming parade Friday night, October 16.

The Homecoming 2019 theme, “A Century of Stories” even made this year’s line dance, as “Century of endless stories // Dear Old State, For The Glory” worked its way into the Penn State verse.

Anthony Colucci

