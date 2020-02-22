OPP Mops Floor Using Cross Wave Technique

Another THON, another OPP mopping strategy switch up.

THON’s OPPerations Committee again split the floor into thirds for one of its legendary mopping sessions. This year’s plan of attack included a multi-direction wave approach that saw several members fan out in a line, moving at different speeds as they covered ground and swept away dirt and grime.

As one group moved in one direction — vertically, toward the ropes held by other members of the committee — another peeled off to the side and crossed their path horizontally, moving from one side to another with methodical coolness.

This stage of the mopping process concluded with a spiral meetup in the center of the floor as the last inches of it were covered by OPP’s mops. The floor was already clear when the iconic blue, zamboni-like cleaners made their way out to the open section. One seemed to malfunction slightly before getting back on track.

Wet mops kept the area near the stage pit clean, and by the time they had finished their task, the floor looked as it had at 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.

When it came time for the middle section of the BJC floor, OPP’s moppers pushed towards each other from either side of the floor, collecting dirt and trash in the middle. The mini-zamboni crew handled the tight space of the middle section expertly in the second phase with inch-perfect technique.

With the middle section cleared, the crew moved to its third and final floor space, using the same tactics that served it so well the rest of the morning.

This seems to be a variation on OPP’s 2017-19 mopping tactics, which featured a three-prong offense attack. The wave’s peel-off allowed its members to cover any territory their line mates accidentally left behind.

