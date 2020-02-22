PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

THON

[Photo Story] Orgs Support Dancers With Head Cutouts At THON

Jim Ciminelli | Onward State
By Jim Ciminelli
2/22/20 3:25 pm

Giant head cutouts are a great way to support your friends who are dancing in THON in a fun, personal way. Every year, plenty of people bring them, and THON 2020 was no exception.

We grabbed some photos of the best head cutouts we could find during a quick trip throughout the Bryce Jordan Center. Here’s hoping none of these dancers get too big of a head when they look into the stands and see themselves.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Jim Ciminelli

Jim is a freshman majoring in Broadcast Journalism. Add him to the list of everyone else that lives "right outside of Philly". The fourth of his name, and the best to ever do it, Jim is a writer for Onward State. In his free time you can find him in his room, avoiding the gym at all costs, or going to as many tailgates as possible. If you care enough to follow him on Instagram you can find him @James4Ciminelli or on Twitter @ciminelli_jimmy.

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Jim

10 Questions With Student Trustee Bryan Culler

Now that’s settled into his role, we decided to sit down with student trustee Bryan Culler and ask him 10 questions about his position, his experiences on the Board, and his Penn State story.

[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2020: Saturday

Follow along here for updates, pictures, videos, and more from the 48th annual THON

[Video] Students Share Favorite Line Dance Moves

Now that you’ve had more than a few chances to learn the line dance, we thought we’d have you share some of your favorite moves from this year’s song.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend