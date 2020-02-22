[Photo Story] Orgs Support Dancers With Head Cutouts At THON
Giant head cutouts are a great way to support your friends who are dancing in THON in a fun, personal way. Every year, plenty of people bring them, and THON 2020 was no exception.
We grabbed some photos of the best head cutouts we could find during a quick trip throughout the Bryce Jordan Center. Here’s hoping none of these dancers get too big of a head when they look into the stands and see themselves.
