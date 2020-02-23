PSU news by
THON

Light-Up Letters Popular At THON 2020

By Jim Ciminelli
2/23/20 12:35 am

Every year, members of each org put their heads together to come up with the most creative designs for their letters at THON. This year, we saw a ton of great designs as well as more than a few that used lights to stand out from the rest.

We compiled some of the best illuminated letters that orgs crafted this year. We hope these styles will make a return in THON 2021, because they’re just fun to look at.

Tetra

Eclipse / Alpha Omikron Pi + Phi Kappa Psi

Pike + Kappa Alpha Theta

Alpha Sigma Phi

Phi Gamma Nu

About the Author

Jim Ciminelli

Jim is a freshman majoring in Broadcast Journalism. Add him to the list of everyone else that lives "right outside of Philly". The fourth of his name, and the best to ever do it, Jim is a writer for Onward State. In his free time you can find him in his room, avoiding the gym at all costs, or going to as many tailgates as possible. If you care enough to follow him on Instagram you can find him @James4Ciminelli or on Twitter @ciminelli_jimmy.

