Light-Up Letters Popular At THON 2020

Every year, members of each org put their heads together to come up with the most creative designs for their letters at THON. This year, we saw a ton of great designs as well as more than a few that used lights to stand out from the rest.

We compiled some of the best illuminated letters that orgs crafted this year. We hope these styles will make a return in THON 2021, because they’re just fun to look at.

Tetra

Eclipse / Alpha Omikron Pi + Phi Kappa Psi

Pike + Kappa Alpha Theta

Alpha Sigma Phi

Phi Gamma Nu

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author