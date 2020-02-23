Light-Up Letters Popular At THON 2020
Every year, members of each org put their heads together to come up with the most creative designs for their letters at THON. This year, we saw a ton of great designs as well as more than a few that used lights to stand out from the rest.
We compiled some of the best illuminated letters that orgs crafted this year. We hope these styles will make a return in THON 2021, because they’re just fun to look at.
Tetra
Eclipse / Alpha Omikron Pi + Phi Kappa Psi
Pike + Kappa Alpha Theta
Alpha Sigma Phi
Phi Gamma Nu
