Students Share Perks Of Being At THON At 4 a.m.

On a normal weekend, staying up until 4 a.m. is usually reserved for the hardest of partiers/homework crammers. However, it’s THON weekend, and that means 46 hours of no sitting, no sleeping, and nonstop action.

This also means that during all 46 hours, the BJC is packed with people. Even at times where you’d least expect it, there are THON-goers roaming the concourse and dancing their hearts out in the stands.

We caught up with some folks who took the night shift FTK.

Hailey Bovack, R&R Committee

Even though the concourse atmosphere had quieted down, Hailey made sure her presence was known. With a bright rainbow tutu, matching fanny pack, and plenty of glitter, it was impossible to miss her standing at the portal. Her favorite part of being at the BJC during the later hours? Watching sleep deprivation take its toll.

“I love seeing everyone so delusional,” Hailey said. “And like, you can help them along, but it’s so fun seeing everyone like that.”

Sleep deprivation isn’t fun, but knowing that there’s others who are also extremely sleep deprived is a somewhat comforting thought.

Katherine and Sarah, Spectators

Despite not attending THON as part of an org, these two freshmen did not let the fact that they were the only people in their section stop them from bringing it all. They were truly just ~vibing~.

“We’ve been here for eight hours, we didn’t think that we’d stay this long, but here we are,” Sarah said. “We love the environment.”

“Even when you think everyone is gonna be tired, people still pull it together to have fun and make the most of it,” Katherine added.

Ian Wade and Landon Firestone, Club Snowboarding

Even in the middle of the night, this duo was standing strong. During their laps around the concourse, they reflected on what it takes to keep going through the night.

“At 4:30 in the morning, I think that the people who are still here and going hard are the people who are passionate about THON.” Wade said.

Firestone also added that the upbeat environment of THON is a key motivator for anyone struggling during the later hours.

“No matter what time it is, I think there’s always a lot of energy, and it’s a really great environment,” Fire stone said. “No matter how tired you are, there’s always someone that’s more tired, and that helps keep you awake.”

Members of Alpha Xi Delta and Lambda Chi Alpha

Pictured: Morgan Kramer, Rose Fennessy, Felicia Holden Eli Papadopolous, Michael Rovnak, Abby Delbene.

Although THON has many fun accessories like hats and tutus, nothing screams “IT’S THON SZN” like a cool costume. After all, who wouldn’t want to be dressed up as everyone’s favorite talking sponge?

Morgan Kramer, who donned the festive outfit, seemed to be having the time of her life. However, she was sure to keep her motivations close.

“I THON for our THON families, who we support and love so much,” Morgan said. “I want and hope for everyone to have the best future possible.”

Her friends agreed, giving their reasons for participating in THON, be it in honor of a family member or for their THON child, Lesenia.

Jake Kelk and Jonathan Webber, Spectators

Cheesesteaks in hand, this dynamic duo was clearly ready for the long haul. Having just returned from a brief sleep shift, the freshmen were ready to take on THON once again.

“I think it’s such an amazing cause, and it’s so awesome to see everyone THONning together,” Kelk said. “I’m happy to be back.”

Webber gave a simpler, yet straightforward answer: “FTK.”

Being on the concourse during the night offers a different perspective that most people who aren’t part of an org or a committee wouldn’t get to experience. However, Jake Kelk and Jon Webber made their way back for some good old fashioned people watching.

“My favorite part is seeing everyone else that’s here,” Kelk said. “There’s so many freaking people here. It’s ridiculous that it’s 5 a.m., and it looks just about as packed as it was around 7 last night.”

