DJ Dosk Keeps Party Going At THON 2020

Still coming off the high that was the THON Pep Rally and Cash Cash, THON 2020 was starting to quiet down.

But DJ Dosk wasn’t having it.

A former Penn State student and local DJ, Dylan Doskicz has been performing since he was in college. He got the crowd into it right away with a quick set to warm things up, with the music going too fast to figure out what songs were being thrust together at first.

Playing “Zombie Nation” at THON is always a good move and Dosk knew what he was doing when his remix of the Beaver Stadium staple hit the amps. He was able to put his own spin on things, putting out an energetic performance from the start. The entire BJC was suddenly awoken from their momentary slumber, every hand was up in the air with the org and Greek life letter waving effortlessly.

“I Want To Be Your Lady Baby” was next, with the free flowing set moving along and grooving with the crowd. Dosk kept throwing up the diamond throughout the show to show his support FTK.

“THON I have one rule, any song you know the words to I need you to sing along!” he shouted as he continued to spin.

A true middle school classic was next on the remix block, with the All-American Rejects’ “Dirty Little Secret,” a true classic of our times. The crowd obeyed Dosk without question, belting out the lyrics as the energetic and fast performance chugging along. “Bad Guy” was next, with heavy bass and surging synths really pushing the crowd forward.

In true THON DJ fashion, every remix and song was blazed through in a constant barrage of EDM electricity. “Right Now” by Akon was blended seamlessly into “You Found Me” by the Fray. You might not think of the Fray when you think EDM remixes of popular songs, but Dosk really hit it with that one. The BJC was dragging a bit, but were pouring everything they had into it.

“Senorita” by Shawn Mendes was followed by a phenomenal version of “Into You” from Ariana Grande, marked by the entrance of Dosk’s official mascot, a t-shirt-wearing bear. “No Money” switched into “Tremor” as the Dosk Bear straight vibed on the front stage. “Thanks for the Memories,” again brought it back to the early-2000s with and every inner 90’s fan screamed with “Wannabe” by the Spice Girls.

The nostalgia continued to pour on, with a remix of “Breaking Free.” Singer, Yardley, PA native, and former The Voice contestant Matthew Schuler joined Dosk Bear on the stage to keep the energy and ~good vibes~ in the building.

With 2 a.m. coming quick, some Usher did the trick as Schuler and Dosk combined to give themselves a nice sendoff as the night continued to chug along.

About the Author

Matt Paolizzi Matt is a junior majoring in Secondary Education and minoring in Philosophy. He's a Philly sports fan, which causes him existential dread on the daily coupled with a deep distaste for the current state of Star Wars. Send him death threats at [email protected] and follow @m_paolizzi on Twitter for a near constant supply of second-hand embarrassment.