[Photo Story] DJ Dosk Electrifies BJC With Early Morning Performance At THON 2020

DJ Dosk added to the list of electrifying performances from THON 2020. After Cash Cash rocked the BJC late Saturday night, the Penn State alum kept the party going early Sunday morning.

Dosk kept the crowd engaged with his energetic performance. Dosk, who emerged as a DJ on a study abroad trip to Rome, performed at THON 2019 as well.

His mascot, the Dosk bear, joined him on stage during his performance.

Matthew Schuler, a Pennsylvania native and a former contestant on the voice, joined Dosk and his mascot on stage during the energizing performance.

Gabe Angieri