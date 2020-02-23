PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

THON

[Photo Story] DJ Dosk Electrifies BJC With Early Morning Performance At THON 2020

By Gabe Angieri
2/23/20 9:23 am

DJ Dosk added to the list of electrifying performances from THON 2020. After Cash Cash rocked the BJC late Saturday night, the Penn State alum kept the party going early Sunday morning.

Dosk kept the crowd engaged with his energetic performance. Dosk, who emerged as a DJ on a study abroad trip to Rome, performed at THON 2019 as well.

His mascot, the Dosk bear, joined him on stage during his performance.

Matthew Schuler, a Pennsylvania native and a former contestant on the voice, joined Dosk and his mascot on stage during the energizing performance.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Gabe Angieri

Gabe Angieri is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri and direct all hate mail and death threats to [email protected]

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2020: Sunday

Follow along here for updates, pictures, videos, and more from the 48th annual THON

Cash Cash To Perform At THON 2020

The surprises never stop at THON!

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend