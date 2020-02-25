Re-Ranking The Best Pizza Places In State College

There’s a lot of pizza places in State College, but the lack of a clear standout best pizza joint in town makes for an often heated discussion. So, our staff set out to try and make sense of the mess that is Penn State pizza.

Partially inspired by a Family Feud event at this year’s THON — which had people in the BJC stands guess which pizza place Penn Staters thought was the most popular — we chose 6 different places for our staffers to power rank. We power-ranked Faccia Luna, Canyon, Brother’s Pizza, Margarita’s, Gumby’s, and Snap — on a mission to figure out which ones stand out.

The most popular pizza places in State College per THON Family Feud:



Settle this among yourselves in our mentions. pic.twitter.com/QRjaRatPXs — Onward State (@OnwardState) February 22, 2020

Canyon being the most popular pizza join in State College?



BLASPHEMOUS! — THONward State (@THONwardState) February 22, 2020

Will Pegler

Faccia Luna Snap Pizza Canyon Brother’s Margarita’s Gumby’s

Faccia Luna and Snap Pizza sit at my top-two spots as the top-tier pizza establishments in State College. Faccia is simply amazing, with perfectly crips crust, delicious sauce, and fresh cheese that complements all of the other ingredients perfectly. It’s without a doubt the best pizza I’ve had in State College. Snap isn’t as great as Faccia, but it comes in at a close second considering its fresh ingredients and speediness of cooking. The margherita pizza at Snap is also flat-out delicious.

Canyon comes in at three not because it’s good — in fact, it’s actually really bad — but it dominates the drunk pizza game and for that, I have to tip my cap. The last three places are similarly -eh- in my book, so for that, they fall to the bottom half of my very official rankings.

Matt DiSanto

Snap Pizza Faccia Luna Margarita’s Gumby’s Brother’s Canyon

Anyone who knows me knows that Snap Pizza holds such a beloved place in my heart. The joint’s $8 Margheritas are off the chain and drizzled with a divine amount of olive oil, which always satisfies my insatiable pizza cravings without hurting my wallet too much. I’m also a big fan of Faccia Luna, which pumps out fresh, delicious pies like it’s nobody’s business. However, Faccia’s long distance from downtown prevents it from being an everyday staple for me, a car-less sophomore.

Margarita’s, Gumby’s, and Brothers are all ~fine~, but I give the former extra points for being its old-fashioned vibes. Gumby’s Pokey sticks give it some favorable appeal, while Brother’s reminds me of the classic New York slices I’d get down at the Jersey Shore every summer.

As a lover of each and every pizza, it’s tough to set them all apart. However, there’s one thing I know for certain: Canyon Pizza is cardboard with cheese, and no one should eat it — not even for $1.

Jim Davidson

Faccia Luna Margarita’s Snap Pizza Canyon Brother’s Gumby’s

You’re kidding yourself if your choice for best pizza in State College is anything other than Faccia Luna. Located at the intersection of South Allen and South Atherton Street, it’s far enough outside the circle of pizza mediocrity that exists downtown and seems to have broken the curse. Sure, you’re paying $14 for a large pie, but your first bite of that Pollo pizza with Italian sausage (trust me) makes it all worth it.

The cheese-to-sauce ratio is perfect, and Faccia’s extensive list of toppings give you the ability to mix, match, and pile on. Go for a sit-down meal or place an order for pickup — the atmosphere is fun inside — and enjoy.

Ryan Parsons

Faccia Luna Snap Pizza Margarita’s Canyon Gumby’s Brother’s

In my eyes, there is truly no pizza in State College that rivals that of Faccia Luna down on South Atherton Street, and I would drop everything at any moment to taste that sweet, sweet sauce. Plus, my Italian teacher (from Italy!) told me it’s the best pie in town, so I have no choice but to trust her opinion.

Snap and Margarita’s are close to each other coming in at second and third, but Snap’s lack of freshness keeps the College Ave. joint out of first place for me. As a bit of a Canyon sympathizer, I had to give it fourth, and Brother’s and Gumby’s pull up the rear. The bottom three are definitely in the “drunk pizza” category, but Brother’s lack of late-night accommodations puts it in a clear last for me.

About the Author

Ryan Parsons Ryan is a Sophmore business major from Bucks County, which is juuuust outside of Philly. He's a huge Philly sports fan, back to back to back failed entrepreneur, and he appeared on the Rachel Ray Show at the age of 5. If you want to gain absolutely nothing, you can follow him on twitter @rjparsons9. Any "serious" inquiries or death threats can be sent to [email protected]

