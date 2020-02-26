Pollock Testing Center Outage Delays Exams For 153 Students

Ever feel desperate for an act of God while feeling unprepared and frantically reviewing notes in line at the Pollock Testing Center?

More than 150 students got that on Tuesday afternoon when an intermittent network outage impacted the university’s data center network, including the services that support the Pollock Testing Center.

As a result, while the network was down, students at the Testing Center were unable to check into the center and access their exams. The outage occurred around 3:20 p.m., and the issue was resolved by 4 p.m. when students were able to access their exams. Overall, 153 students and 12 exams were impacted by the outage.

The swarm grows, some saying I'm a hero for informing the masses, don't even know if I'm allowed to have my phone out rn. Only time will tell. pic.twitter.com/SAQ6PUYCz8 — 𝐉𝐅𝐂 (@j_manny22) February 25, 2020

The pollock testing center is straight from hell.. worst thing ever . Penn state please do better — elise (@elisefellerman) February 25, 2020

Most of the affected students were able to take their exams shortly after the issue was resolved either Tuesday afternoon or evening. Any students who haven’t been able to take their exams are asked to contact their instructors about completing makeup exams per normal procedures.

A university spokesperson said the issue was linked to a digital line card — a modular electronic circuit — that has now been scheduled to be replaced.

But for the 153 students who got a few precious more hours for students, hopefully that extra time for studying was well-spent and worked out as well for you as it did for this guy:

Update: Finally got into take my test. Got a 98 like a fucking boss. I should get extra credit for the conditions I was put through. What a journey. — 𝐉𝐅𝐂 (@j_manny22) February 25, 2020

