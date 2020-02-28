Anthony Lubrano To Seek Return To Board Of Trustees

Former Trustee Anthony Lubrano will run for a vacant alumni-elected seat on Penn State’s Board of Trustees after two years away from the Board, he announced on Friday.

Lubrano is seeking one of three open alumni-elected positions within the Board. There are nine total alumni-elected seats on the Board. Members serve three-year terms, and these elections occur every spring. Lubrano said he plans to run alongside incumbent Trustees Alice Pope and Jay Paterno.

“I left the Board in 2018 for personal reasons, having served two terms,” Lubrano said in the release. “But now I can once again provide the level of commitment required to effectively serve as Trustee.”

Lubrano last served on the Board from 2012-2018 and was one of its mot outspoken members during his time. The announcement of his decision to seek a return comes a week after the current Board announced it had settled all issues with the family of Joe Paterno.

“I’m gratified there is a movement afoot to rightfully honor Joe and his family in the manner they have always deserved, and I’m committed to seeing this through,” he said. “I pledge to be fully engaged, truthful, and will always do right by those who helped Penn State ascend to the prominence we all enjoy today.”

In the release, Lubrano not-so-subtly noted a few specific issues while discussing his commitment to transparency within the Board. They included “tackling issues of rising tuition, selection of a university president or the challenges of student life at a multi-faceted university such as ours.”

The comment about selecting a new president shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, considering Lubrano has paid to fly airplane banner ads calling for Eric Barron to “Honor Joe Paterno” and “Release the report” before home football games multiple times during the last two season.

Electronic voting for the three alumni-elected seats will open April 10 and end at 9 a.m. on May 7.

Lubrano earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Penn State in 1982 and is now president of A.P Lubrano & Co., Inc., a financial services and wealth management firm based in Exton, PA. Long before his first Board of Trustees term, Lubrano’s donation to Penn State Athletics was used to build Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, Penn State’s baseball stadium, which opened in 2006.

About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.