Movin’ On Bans All Bottles, Bags From 2019 Festival

Gone are the days of celebrating the last day of classes by sneaking boozy Creamery milkshakes into Movin’ On. The free, end-of-year music festival announced Wednesday it will increase security measures intended to improve safety, beginning this year.

In an effort to maintain its standing as an alcohol and substance-free event, Movin’ On has banned all bottles and bags from festival grounds.

Festival-goers will now need to enter and exit at two specific points on the IM Fields, compared to years past when they could access it from any direction without security.

Attendees will also now need to show either a Penn State student or government-issued ID to ensure all attendees are at least 18 years old. The Movin’ On website explained those under 18 can attend if accompanied with a parent or guardian.

Additionally, Movin’ On will increase staffing to enforce the new policies.

Movin’ On 2019 will round out the last week of classes on April 26. The lineup has yet to be released, but in years past, the announcement has typically come during the first two weeks of March.

