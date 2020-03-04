Growing Desperate: We Need A New Froyo Location

A part of my soul shattered the day that Kiwi closed its doors. The downtown frozen yogurt staple had been providing Penn Staters with a (kinda) healthy dessert option for eight years, only to announce in 2019 via a letter on their door that they were no more.

In its place is, of course, an Auntie Anne’s, Cinnabon, and Carvel trifecta, which recently opened this past February. However, while I do enjoy a good hot pretzel/cinnamon roll/ice cream whatever every now and then, this new establishment feels like a fraud trying to fill the shoes of greatness.

Simply put, we need a new froyo place. With Kiwi gone, the only place in all of State College to get a cup of frozen yogurt is sweetFrog, which is absolutely not within walking distance of campus or downtown.

This is a travesty. As Kiwi was before it was cruelly ripped from our hands, a new froyo place has the potential to be a multi-tool player in the game that is downtown eating. It’s just casual enough to be a good meeting place for friends or a Big-Little date, but also nice enough to be the location of a first date too. It’s a cheap enough dessert that it won’t break the bank, and if you’re trying to eat healthier, it is better for you than regular ice cream. Also, with all the customizable options, it’s perfect for the picky eater in your life.

Dessert options in State College are lacking in general, and a new froyo location provides the perfect opportunity to throw in a little diversity. Obviously, there are places like Coldstone, Yogurt Express, Momotaro, and (depending on the weather) Rita’s available to satisfy your cold dessert craving, but none of those places hit the same as a cup of frozen yogurt with a million different toppings that shouldn’t go together but somehow do.

So, this is a plea to the borough, or whoever it is that makes these sorts of decisions: please, please remember me when you’re considering your next big downtown real estate move. State College doesn’t need another high rise, a Wawa, or even a Taco Bell replacement — may she rest in peace.

What State College needs is a change. A sweet, cold, I-Can-Pretend-It’s-Healthy-Because-It-Has-Less-Calories-Than-The-Creamery-Or-Coldstone change. Kiwi may be gone, but she need not be forgotten. Please, Borough And Potential Business Owners, make the right choice.

It’s what we deserve.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Katie Moats Katie Moats is a junior majoring in English, and although she says she's from Chicago, she could spit and it would hit Wisconsin. One time she studied abroad for about a minute and decided to get an entire tattoo on her body about it. If you like seeing Penn State-themed retweets and other stupid memes, you can follow her @k_moats24 on Twitter. All email inquiries must be written in the form of a poem and may be sent to [email protected]

Professor Brings Prison Journalism Project, New Perspective To Penn State “I feel like I know what it’s like to not feel like you belong, so I try to go out of my way to let my students know that, wherever I am, they belong.”