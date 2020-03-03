Staff Picks: What Should Replace The College Ave. Taco Bell?

It doesn’t feel right to move on from our beloved Taco Bell quite yet, but perhaps Sunday night’s vigil was a step in the right direction for mourning students. The shell of what was once a glorious late night destination now sits empty on College Ave., so what will be able to take its place?

Our staffers have some strong opinions on what restaurant should come in and carry on Taco Bell’s legacy.

Anthony Fiset: Popeyes

The only good thing that could possibly come out of the death of Taco Bell is the birth of a Popeye’s. The iconic Louisiana fast food chain should take its rightful place on College Ave,, a few hundred yards away from the HUB’s Chick-Fil-A.

I would love to see the fried chicken sandwich war of 2019 rage on across the HUB Lawn until only one establishment is left standing in State College. As 2 Chainz once said, “We Popeye’s, eat hot fries.”

Mira DiBattiste: Another Sheetz

Honestly. I think that State College should add a second Sheetz on the hallowed ground of Taco Bell past, just to assert western Pennsylvania’s dominance over all of the Philly kids. Sheetz deserves a place on College Ave. as the new go-to 2 a.m. food spot, especially because the Sheetz on Pugh is tucked away.

With a second Sheetz, we would finally be able to settle the long debate of Sheetz vs. Wawa in State College.

Ryan Parsons: Wawa

Some of y’all are about to be real mad at me, but it must be said. It’s finally time for Wawa to claim some ground in State College. Yes, this will be the furthest west Wawa by a long shot (Lancaster is the current record holder), but the population density of Wawa diehards and Philly natives in State College would make it an extremely popular spot.

Plus, a flat-out Wawa vs. Sheetz turf war would be great for both businesses, and they could even do some friendly competition fundraisers #FTK. Go Birds?

Alysa Rubin: Taco Bell/Qdoba/Chiptole Hybrid

Instead of putting in a single restaurant or store, why not put in multiple? Putting in an Auntie Anne’s/Cinnabon/Carvel down the street seems to be working out just fine. I think that creating a hybrid consisting of Taco Bell, Qdoba, and Chipotle would provide the most satisfaction.

Imagine the endless mix-and-match possibilities. A Baja Blast with Qdoba’s tacos and Chipotle’s chips and guac? Sounds like heaven to me.

Ryan Gailey: Chic-Fil-A

I think Chick-Fil-A should replace the closed Taco Bell on College Ave. The accessibility of having a Chick-Fil-A off-campus would be huge for those of us who just aren’t in the HUB often enough to hop through the food court, or don’t have a car to drive to the one out on Atherton.

The hours of the Chick-Fil-A in the HUB are atrocious, and a franchised, downtown version would most definitely have better hours and a bigger menu. The line at the HUB location is also equally as unappealing as the hours, because even if you do get there in time, it chews up a big chunk of the day just waiting. There are never too many Chick-fil-A’s!

