‘Very Uneventful’ State Patty’s 2020 Continues Trend Of Lower Crime

It’s been nearly a decade now since State Patty’s reached its peak in 2011, and as time has gone on, crime has generally lowered. That was no different this year, as this 2020’s crime totals were among the lowest on record for the weekend, according to data released by the State College Police Department Wednesday.

A total of 124 crimes were reported by State College and Penn State Police last weekend — just three more than in 2019, which resulted in the lowest numbers on record.

“Very uneventful. … Nothing big — other than the big vigil. That was the highlight of the weekend,” a State College Police Department spokesman said Monday.

Seventy-four arrests were made by the two precincts — a 21.3% increase from 2019’s record-low 61. Still, this represents a sharp contrast to the 309 arrests and 381 reported crimes at the event’s peak in 2011.

“State College Police appreciate the outstanding cooperation received by our town and gown partners in helping reduce the impact this event has on our community,” the department said in a release Wednesday. “We would also like to thank our law enforcement partners to include the Penn State Police, Liquor Control Enforcement, and the Centre Region DUI Task Force for their assistance this past weekend.”

Ever since 2011’s eventful celebration, State Patty’s-related crime has continually trended downward each year until it spiked briefly in 2016. Although this year’s numbers were a bit higher than 2019’s, the overall trend suggests crime will continue lowering with each coming year.

A full breakdown of this year’s crime data, as well as the last 10 years, can be found below.

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

