Students Say Goodbye To College Ave. Taco Bell With Vigil

Students bade farewell to the College Ave. Taco Bell on Sunday night, as dozens turned out to a vigil outside the fast food giant’s former location, which closed last week.

Led by organizer Prajesh Patel, who sported a taco costume and eulogized the cheap drunk food hotspot, the crowd of 50+ students sang the Alma Mater and “Amazing Grace,” had a moment of silence, and placed candles in front of the building.

“I am going to miss the taste of that crunchy taco and chicken chalupa,” Patel said. “But what I’m going to miss even more is those late-night conversations I had with each and every one of you.”

While addressing the crowd, Patel said the vigil had started out as a meme, but he was happy so many people actually came out. The vigil, which began as a Facebook event the day Taco Bell officially closed, had more than 700 RSVPs by Sunday night.

Members of the Legion of Blue were on hand selling tickets to Penn State men’s basketball’s game against Michigan State on Wednesday and throwing t-shirts in the crowd. A university emergency medical services vehicle was also present, playing “In the Arms of an Angel” on its speaker.

Dozens of students have gathered outside Taco Bell with candles for a vigil pic.twitter.com/oIU7UWk5IR — Onward State (@OnwardState) March 2, 2020

“I am going to miss that crunchy taco and chicken chalupa, but what I’m going to miss even more is those late-night conversations I had with each and every one of you.”



We shall never forget you, old friend. pic.twitter.com/uHnQ8WOwlN — Onward State (@OnwardState) March 2, 2020

Honored to be just a small part in tonight’s vigil. Shirts and tickets to Tuesday’s game to honor the loss of our beloved Taco Bell. pic.twitter.com/uovUfYO5RK — Legion of Blue (@LegionofBluePSU) March 2, 2020

For any Penn Staters still struggling with the loss even after the vigil, remember what Dr. Seuss is believed to have said, “Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because you were able to enjoy a Double Cheesy Gordita Crunch Box for $5.99.”

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

Rally Around Local Businesses The Same Way You Do For Taco Bell We need to protect the places that make State College what it is by demonstrating our steadfast support to decision-makers.