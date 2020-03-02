Students Say Goodbye To College Ave. Taco Bell With Vigil
Students bade farewell to the College Ave. Taco Bell on Sunday night, as dozens turned out to a vigil outside the fast food giant’s former location, which closed last week.
Led by organizer Prajesh Patel, who sported a taco costume and eulogized the cheap drunk food hotspot, the crowd of 50+ students sang the Alma Mater and “Amazing Grace,” had a moment of silence, and placed candles in front of the building.
“I am going to miss the taste of that crunchy taco and chicken chalupa,” Patel said. “But what I’m going to miss even more is those late-night conversations I had with each and every one of you.”
While addressing the crowd, Patel said the vigil had started out as a meme, but he was happy so many people actually came out. The vigil, which began as a Facebook event the day Taco Bell officially closed, had more than 700 RSVPs by Sunday night.
Members of the Legion of Blue were on hand selling tickets to Penn State men’s basketball’s game against Michigan State on Wednesday and throwing t-shirts in the crowd. A university emergency medical services vehicle was also present, playing “In the Arms of an Angel” on its speaker.
For any Penn Staters still struggling with the loss even after the vigil, remember what Dr. Seuss is believed to have said, “Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because you were able to enjoy a Double Cheesy Gordita Crunch Box for $5.99.”
