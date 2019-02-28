State Patty’s Arrests Down 62% From Last Year

It’s now been more than a few years since State Patty’s reached its peak, and its decline continued last weekend with an underwhelming celebration of “the weekend between THON and spring break.” In addition to lack of profound student interest, this year’s festivities resulted in the lowest crime totals on record for the weekend, according to data released by the State College Police.

A total of 121 crimes were reported to State College and Penn State police last weekend, well below the previous all-time low of 146 set in 2015.

Of those reports, only 61 arrests were made — a sharp, 62 percent drop from last year’s numbers. In comparison, there were 234 arrests made downtown alone during the 2011 celebration, which yielded more than 600 total calls for service.

After that eventful day in 2011, State Patty’s-related crime had been declining every year until a spike in 2016. Since then, it’s continued its decline with fewer total crimes reported and arrests made each year.

The decline has been attributed to increased law enforcement during the weekend and efforts by Greek life, Housing, and property managers to curb infractions.

A full breakdown of the crime data from the last nine years can be found below.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s news editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a junior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact Steve Connelly.