What To Do In State College Over Spring Break

With spring break right around the corner, many Penn State students will soon leave State College for other destinations. Some might head home for the week, while others might make a quick trip to some far off tropical location — unless you’re taking an embedded course.

Others yet, however, won’t so easily find an escape. If you’re staying in State College over spring break, there are still plenty of things to do in Happy Valley. Check out our list of events for some inspiration:

First Friday — Friday, March 7

This month’s First Friday will take place later this week and is a great opportunity for students to immerse themselves in downtown State College.

The event will run from 5-8 p.m. and feature art, shopping, and dining experiences. First Friday goers can expect to be treated to after-hours access to local shops, free bites and drinks, live music and much more. Free parking is also available in the Pugh, Fraser and Beaver garages with validations from participating merchants

Sunday Music and Vegan Brunch With David Paluzzi — Sunday, March 8

Every Sunday, Webster’s Cafe hosts brunch with a lineup of live musicians. This Sunday, Webster’s will feature a rotating menu of tasty vegan options, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with live music by David Paluzzi that begins at noon.

If you’re looking to cool down after a long weekend, there is not better way than with a Webster’s brunch.

Trapt at Stage West — Sunday, March 8

If rock music is your thing, rock band Trapt will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 8 at Stage West. Tickets are $20 plus fees and can be purchased here. The event is only for people over 21. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

Bluegrass Gospel Jam — Tuesday, March 10

All are invited to participate in or just listen to the Bluegrass and Gospel Jam every Tuesday night from 7-9 p.m in Pine Hall Lutheran Church. People are invited to bring their guitars, banjos, fiddles, harmonicas, and voices to join in on the music. Plus, cookies and cake are served for all to enjoy.

The mini-concert is free to attend.

Caryn Dixon — Friday, March 13

Another musician will travel to Happy Valley over the break. Pop singer and songwriter Caryn Dixon will perform at Big Spring Spirits at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 12. Doors to the Tasting Room, however, will open at 4 p.m. for food and cocktails. Admission is free of charge.

Penn State Men’s Hockey Game — Saturday, March 14

Penn State men’s hockey will host the second round of the Big Ten Hockey Tournament at Pegula Ice Arena on Saturday, March 14. Watching two great Division I hockey teams battle for a spot in the final round of the tournament is definitely a great way to end the week. The team and time for the game are still TBD. Tickets, however, are already available and can be purchased here.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Frankie Marzano Frankie is a freshman accounting major from Long Island, NY. You can probably recognize him as the typical Italian-American with slicked back black hair. He is an avid fan of the Rangers, Jets, Mets, and any Penn State athletics team. Follow him on Twitter @frankiemarzano for obnoxious amounts of Penn State and Rangers content.

Professor Brings Prison Journalism Project, New Perspective To Penn State “I feel like I know what it’s like to not feel like you belong, so I try to go out of my way to let my students know that, wherever I am, they belong.”