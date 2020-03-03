PSU news by
Penn State Cancels All Spring Break Embedded Course Trips

Erin Sullivan | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
3/3/20 7:57 pm

Penn State has canceled all spring break embedded course trips this semester out of “an abundance of caution” in respond the global spread of the coronavirus, the university announced in an email to students enrolled in these courses Tuesday evening. The policy also applies to any embedded course trips taking place in late March.

“Please know that the safety of all students, faculty, and staff traveling internationally is Penn State’s highest priority, and the university has made this decision with the health and well-being of the Penn State community in mind,” the email said.

In the email, the university said Global Programs is working to limit the financial impact of the decision on students by issuing full refunds for course and travel fees and flight costs.

The announcement is the latest update to the constantly growing spread of the coronavirus and comes after the university had already banned all travel to China and South Korea, canceled spring break trips to Japan and Italy, and ordered students abroad in those countries to return home. You can stay up to date with the university’s ongoing announcements about the virus here.

