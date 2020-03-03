Penn State Cancels All Spring Break Embedded Course Trips
Penn State has canceled all spring break embedded course trips this semester out of “an abundance of caution” in respond the global spread of the coronavirus, the university announced in an email to students enrolled in these courses Tuesday evening. The policy also applies to any embedded course trips taking place in late March.
“Please know that the safety of all students, faculty, and staff traveling internationally is Penn State’s highest priority, and the university has made this decision with the health and well-being of the Penn State community in mind,” the email said.
In the email, the university said Global Programs is working to limit the financial impact of the decision on students by issuing full refunds for course and travel fees and flight costs.
The announcement is the latest update to the constantly growing spread of the coronavirus and comes after the university had already banned all travel to China and South Korea, canceled spring break trips to Japan and Italy, and ordered students abroad in those countries to return home. You can stay up to date with the university’s ongoing announcements about the virus here.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Miracle On Atherton Street: Students Find, Return Lost Stuffed Puppy To Child
“The fact that so many people, many of whom are complete strangers, are trying their best to help to find a child’s lost stuffed puppy has restored my faith in humanity.”
Staff Picks: What Should Replace The College Ave. Taco Bell?
From another Sheetz to the first State College Wawa, our staff has strong opinions on what should replace Taco Bell.
Send this to a friend
Comments