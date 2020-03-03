Penn State Cancels All Spring Break Embedded Course Trips

Penn State has canceled all spring break embedded course trips this semester out of “an abundance of caution” in respond the global spread of the coronavirus, the university announced in an email to students enrolled in these courses Tuesday evening. The policy also applies to any embedded course trips taking place in late March.

“Please know that the safety of all students, faculty, and staff traveling internationally is Penn State’s highest priority, and the university has made this decision with the health and well-being of the Penn State community in mind,” the email said.

In the email, the university said Global Programs is working to limit the financial impact of the decision on students by issuing full refunds for course and travel fees and flight costs.

The announcement is the latest update to the constantly growing spread of the coronavirus and comes after the university had already banned all travel to China and South Korea, canceled spring break trips to Japan and Italy, and ordered students abroad in those countries to return home. You can stay up to date with the university’s ongoing announcements about the virus here.

About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

