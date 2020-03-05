Penn State: ‘No Plans’ To Close Campus, Extend Spring Break To Combat Coronavirus

Despite swirling rumors around campus, Penn State currently has no plans to alter class schedules, close campus, or extend spring break to combat the coronavirus, the university said in a press release Thursday.

“This extraordinary situation demands that the Penn State community work together to minimize the potential spread of the coronavirus,” Penn State Provost and Executive Vice President Nick Jones said in a release. “The University action groups will continue to examine the situation and make decisions over spring break, and, at this time, there are no plans to alter our operating schedule in the future.

“That may change as this situation changes, so we need our community to watch for communications from Penn State over spring break.”

Jones encouraged travelers to consult the Center For Disease Control and Prevention’s website for updated travel health notices. The CDC also supplied a list of spring break-related advice and resources for students.

Penn State also announced it is currently working with Housing and Food Services to make on-campus residence halls available for those in need who cannot travel home over break.

The university encourages students, faculty, and staff to minimize travel over the break and be vigilant and cautious when doing so. Penn State banned all university-related travel to China, South Korea, Italy, and Japan last week and canceled all spring break embedded course trips Tuesday.

Students returning from China, South Korea, Italy, and Japan per Penn State’s mandate are required to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days before returning to campus.

More information on Penn State’s response to the constantly evolving coronavirus situation can visit its dedicated website.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto