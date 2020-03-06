PSU news by
Gov. Wolf Announces Pennsylvania’s First Two Presumed Cases Of Coronavirus

Geoff Rushton (StateCollege.com) | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
3/6/20 10:33 am

The global spread of coronavirus has reached Pennsylvania, Governor Tom Wolf announced Friday morning.

At a news conference, Wolf said there are two presumed positive cases in the Commonwealth.

One case is someone in Delaware County, while the other is someone in Wayne County. Both patients had recently traveled somewhere the disease is present domestically or abroad and have been quarantined in their homes.

“I emphasize the word presumed,” he said. “I’m saying presumed for a reason because the results have to be confirmed by the CDC.”

In addition to the two presumed cases, Wolf noted how five Bucks County schools have been shut down by the superintendent due to concerns that students and staff had possibly been exposed to someone who had tested positive for the virus. Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Rachel Levine, who also spoke on Friday, said there are no confirmed cases in Bucks County.

“The emphasis of this plan is mitigation tactics to keep this virus from spreading widely,” Wolf said. “The confirmation of these presumed positive cases should serve as a reminder of the role every Pennsylvania must continue to play…we have to control the spread of this disease by what we do day in and day out.”

Wolf went on to give several basic reminders on how to protect yourself and others like washing your hands for 20 seconds (long to sing Happy Birthday twice), covering your nose and mouth when coughing and sneezing, not touching your face, and staying home if you feel ill.

You can watch Wolf and Levine’s full conference here:

Live Stream

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

