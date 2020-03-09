Penn State Hoops Drops Out Of AP Top 25 Poll
After a brutal stretch of games, Penn State men’s basketball has officially fallen out of the AP Top 25 poll. The Nittany Lions received 42 votes this time around.
The news comes less than a month after the Nittany Lions climbed all the way to No. 9 in the poll — their first ranking in the top 10 since 1996. Since that point, Pat Chambers’ squad has lost five of its six games played, including an ugly loss to Northwestern (8-22, 3-17 Big Ten) Saturday.
Penn State still holds a solid 11-9 record in Big Ten play and will be the No. 6 seed in this year’s Big Ten tournament. Six conference teams are still ranked in the poll, such as No. 9 Michigan State, No. 12 Maryland, No. 18 Wisconsin, No. 19 Ohio State, No. 21 Illinois, and No. 25 Iowa. Michigan received 53 votes.
The Nittany Lions sit at No. 35 in the NET Rankings. They’re one of 11 Big Ten squads in the top 50 and fall directly behind Rutgers, Purdue, and Iowa.
Penn State will get a chance to turn around its slump at the Big Ten Tournament. The Nittany Lions will play the winner of Indiana and Nebraska at approximately 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 12. That matchup will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
