Penn State Hoops Drops Out Of AP Top 25 Poll

After a brutal stretch of games, Penn State men’s basketball has officially fallen out of the AP Top 25 poll. The Nittany Lions received 42 votes this time around.

JUST IN: @PennStateMBB has fallen out of the @AP_Top25 poll following back-to-back losses.



The Nittany Lions still received 42 votes this week. — Onward State (@OnwardState) March 9, 2020

The news comes less than a month after the Nittany Lions climbed all the way to No. 9 in the poll — their first ranking in the top 10 since 1996. Since that point, Pat Chambers’ squad has lost five of its six games played, including an ugly loss to Northwestern (8-22, 3-17 Big Ten) Saturday.

Penn State still holds a solid 11-9 record in Big Ten play and will be the No. 6 seed in this year’s Big Ten tournament. Six conference teams are still ranked in the poll, such as No. 9 Michigan State, No. 12 Maryland, No. 18 Wisconsin, No. 19 Ohio State, No. 21 Illinois, and No. 25 Iowa. Michigan received 53 votes.

The Nittany Lions sit at No. 35 in the NET Rankings. They’re one of 11 Big Ten squads in the top 50 and fall directly behind Rutgers, Purdue, and Iowa.

Penn State will get a chance to turn around its slump at the Big Ten Tournament. The Nittany Lions will play the winner of Indiana and Nebraska at approximately 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 12. That matchup will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Will Pegler Will is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's assistant sports editor. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

SNL ‘Weekend Update’ Features Penn State Students’ Taco Bell Vigil As if trending nationally on Twitter and receiving free Grubhub delivery courtesy of Rece Davis wasn’t enough, Penn State students reached the pinnacle of ruling pop culture this weekend when “Saturday Night Live” shouted out their Taco Bell vigil.