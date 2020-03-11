Updates On All The Events During Penn State’s Remote Period

Penn State is canceling all in-person classes until April 3 out of precaution for the coronavirus pandemic, the university announced Wednesday.

Classes will resume on April 6 at the earliest. During the three-week cancelation all on-campus, non-essential events will be canceled, rescheduled, or offered virtually until April 6. Additionally, athletic events will continue as scheduled but only with essential personnel, participating student-athletes, coaches and staff, families of participating student-athletes, coaches and staff, media, and recruits.

Here is a list of events that were originally scheduled for the three-week span. We will update this post during the next few weeks as the events are canceled, rescheduled, or moved online.

March 14- Men’s Ice Hockey vs. Minnesota Big Ten Tournament

Will take place as scheduled, but closed to fans

March 18- Softball vs. Pittsburgh

Will take place as scheduled, but closed to fans

March 18- Baseball vs. Binghamton

Will take place as scheduled, but closed to fans

March 19- Concerts Presents: gnash

March 19-20- Sports Business Conference

Canceled

We are sorry to announce that the Penn State Sports Business Conference presented by Pepsi for March 19th and 20th will no longer be taking place. Full statement below. pic.twitter.com/d3w6WuMxuC — Penn State Sports Business Conference (@PennStateSBC) March 11, 2020

March 20- JOBEXPO.COMM

March 21- Special Events Presents: David Dobrik

March 21- Men’s Lacrosse vs. Lehigh

Will take place as scheduled, but closed to fans

March 21- Schreyer Connect Conference

Canceled

UPDATE: Schreyer Honors College has canceled its annual networking and career day, one of the first major campus events to be canceled due to coronavirus concerns. https://t.co/pLHYcRktSU — Onward State (@OnwardState) March 9, 2020

March 22- State of State

Canceled

March 24- Lectures Presents: A Conversation with Justin Baldoni

March 24- Baseball vs. Pittsburgh

Will take place as scheduled, but closed to fans

March 25- Baseball vs. Akron

Will take place as scheduled, but closed to fans

March 27- Softball vs. Northwestern

Will take place as scheduled, but closed to fans

March 27- Baseball vs. Iowa

Will take place as scheduled, but closed to fans

March 28- Baseball vs. Iowa

Will take place as scheduled, but closed to fans

March 28- Softball vs. Northwestern

Will take place as scheduled, but closed to fans

March 29- Baseball vs. Iowa

Will take place as scheduled, but closed to fans

March 29- Softball vs. Northwestern

Will take place as scheduled, but closed to fans

March 29- Men’s Lacrosse vs. Maryland

Will take place as scheduled, but closed to fans

March 31- Baseball vs. Towson

Will take place as scheduled, but closed to fans

April 3- Baseball vs. Indiana

Will take place as scheduled, but closed to fans

We will continue to update events that have been canceled, rescheduled, or moved online.

