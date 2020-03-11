PSU news by
Updates On All The Events During Penn State’s Remote Period

By Staff
3/11/20 5:31 pm

Penn State is canceling all in-person classes until April 3 out of precaution for the coronavirus pandemic, the university announced Wednesday.

Classes will resume on April 6 at the earliest. During the three-week cancelation all on-campus, non-essential events will be canceled, rescheduled, or offered virtually until April 6. Additionally, athletic events will continue as scheduled but only with essential personnel, participating student-athletes, coaches and staff, families of participating student-athletes, coaches and staff, media, and recruits.

Here is a list of events that were originally scheduled for the three-week span. We will update this post during the next few weeks as the events are canceled, rescheduled, or moved online.

March 14- Men’s Ice Hockey vs. Minnesota Big Ten Tournament

Will take place as scheduled, but closed to fans

March 18- Softball vs. Pittsburgh

Will take place as scheduled, but closed to fans

March 18- Baseball vs. Binghamton

Will take place as scheduled, but closed to fans

March 19- Concerts Presents: gnash

March 19-20- Sports Business Conference

Canceled

March 20- JOBEXPO.COMM

March 21- Special Events Presents: David Dobrik

March 21- Men’s Lacrosse vs. Lehigh

Will take place as scheduled, but closed to fans

March 21- Schreyer Connect Conference

Canceled

March 22- State of State

Canceled

March 24- Lectures Presents: A Conversation with Justin Baldoni

March 24- Baseball vs. Pittsburgh

Will take place as scheduled, but closed to fans

March 25- Baseball vs. Akron

Will take place as scheduled, but closed to fans

March 27- Softball vs. Northwestern

Will take place as scheduled, but closed to fans

March 27- Baseball vs. Iowa

Will take place as scheduled, but closed to fans

March 28- Baseball vs. Iowa

Will take place as scheduled, but closed to fans

March 28- Softball vs. Northwestern

Will take place as scheduled, but closed to fans

March 29- Baseball vs. Iowa

Will take place as scheduled, but closed to fans

March 29- Softball vs. Northwestern

Will take place as scheduled, but closed to fans

March 29- Men’s Lacrosse vs. Maryland

Will take place as scheduled, but closed to fans

March 31- Baseball vs. Towson

Will take place as scheduled, but closed to fans

April 3- Baseball vs. Indiana

Will take place as scheduled, but closed to fans

We will continue to update events that have been canceled, rescheduled, or moved online.

