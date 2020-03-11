PSU news by
UPUA Issues Statement Acknowledging Penn State’s Coronavirus Policies’ ‘Significant, Disruptive’ Effect On Students

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
3/11/20 4:38 pm

The University Park Undergraduate Association’s President Laura McKinney and Vice President Jake Griggs issued a joint statement Wednesday following Penn State’s announcement to cancel all in-person classes until April 3 out of precaution for the coronavirus pandemic.

“The University Park Undergraduate Association acknowledges that these policies will have a significant, disruptive impact on every student, while also acknowledging the need to prioritize the safety of all students,” their statement reads.

McKinney and Griggs encourage all students to read Penn State’s full announcement carefully and understand the ramifications of the policies. The duo added that the university will be working with international students currently on campus on a case-by-case basis to construct living arrangements.

“As always, we are here to assist every student in any way that we can,” McKinney and Griggs wrote. “Be sure to remain informed on the best ways to keep yourselves and those around you safe and healthy. If there’s anything the UPUA can do to assist you, please do not hesitate to reach out.”

McKinney and Griggs concluded by reminding students to continually check their university emails and visit Penn State’s dedicated website for updates on cancelations and the coronavirus pandemic.

At this time, it’s unclear how UPUA will conduct its upcoming election, which was originally slated for Wednesday, April 1. The election will feature two executive tickets for the first time since 2017.

