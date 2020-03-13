So…What’s The Plan For Graduation?
For seniors dreading the extension of the three-week suspension of in-person classes through the end of the semester and potential cancellation of graduation, Michigan’s announcement on Friday afternoon that it was canceling all commencement ceremonies and urging students to move out of Ann Arbor as soon as possible only made things worse.
For those who might be wondering what the chances are of Penn State doing the same (read: me, 15 minutes ago), no decisions have been made yet, but the university has outlined its plans for graduation on the Frequently Asked Questions page of its coronavirus website.
One of Penn State’s 11 coronavirus action groups is devoted specifically to commencement, and the page says this group has “contingency plans for all manner of developments.” These plans range from holding commencement as scheduled, to enhancing online streaming for family members who cannot travel to the ceremony, to postponing (as opposed to Michigan, which simply said “We will look at ways to celebrate 2020 graduates in the future.”).
Although the choice of what scenarios were included very well may’ve been tactical to prevent an uproar, an optimist will notice that the word “cancel” was not listed as an example of one of the action group’s possibilities. So here’s hoping the university maintains transparency as the situation develops.
