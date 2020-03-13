PSU news by
UPUA Elections Moved To April 15 Following Campus Closure

Ryan Parsons | Onward State
By Ryen Gailey
3/13/20 2:47 pm

The University Park Undergraduate Association announced Friday afternoon that its elections for the 15th Assembly will now take place on Wednesday, April 15 from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. The move is in response to Penn State’s campus closure and remote learning period, which forced the previously planned elections on Wednesday, April 1 to be rescheduled.

The candidates were scheduled to begin campaigning at 8 a.m. on Monday, March 16, but no additional information on the candidates’ campaigning has been released yet.

UPUA mentioned the possibility of a virtual Executive Debate and that its Elections Commission is “doing everything [it] can to ensure that free and fair elections will take place.”

This year’s elections will feature two executive tickets for the first time since 2017.

This year, the two tickets are composed of Erin Boas (president) and Kyle Larson (vice president) as well as Zachary McKay (president) and Lexi Pathickal (vice president).

Boas is a sophomore majoring in international politics and economics and has been involved with UPUA as a freshman council member and at-large representative. McKay is a junior majoring in economics and has served as the College of Arts and Architecture representative, an at-large representative, and the Governmental Affairs committee chair within UPUA.

There are also currently only 19 students running for the 20 at-large representative seats. Seats are open for each academic college — although the College of Agricultural Sciences, the College of Arts and Architecture, and the College of Nursing each currently have no candidates in the running.

