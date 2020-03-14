Gumby’s Pizza Temporarily Closes Due To Health Code Violations

Gumby’s Pizza located at 300 S. Pugh Street has temporarily closed due to three health code violations found in a report filed Friday, March 13.

The Pennsylvania Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratory Services conducted an investigation and found three total violations within the store relating to the “gross unsanitary condition of conducting tattooing of a food employee on a dough food prep table during times of operation.”

The report cited the “unsanitary tattooing” on the food prep table may have led to food contamination, as blood could have “sprayed onto food contact surfaces, or the dough mixer.”

The department also cited Gumby’s for allowing the “unsanitary tattooing” of an employee to occur and failing to notify officials of an imminent health hazard.

As a result of the violations, Gumby’s was found to be “out of compliance” with the state’s health code and temporarily closed as a result. The restaurant was billed $150 for the inspection, and each additional inspection this year will be billed at $200.

Neither Gumby’s nor its corporate office were immediately available for comment on the closure.

Gumby’s is now the four notable closure in downtown State College in recent weeks. College Ave.’s Taco Bell closed on February 26, while Five Guys and Playa Bowls temporarily closed weeks later due to a broken water heater and improper cleaning techniques and plumbing, respectively.

We’ll update this post with more information as it becomes available.

