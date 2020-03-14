PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Downtown

Gumby’s Pizza Temporarily Closes Due To Health Code Violations

Katie Tully | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
3/14/20 12:48 pm

Gumby’s Pizza located at 300 S. Pugh Street has temporarily closed due to three health code violations found in a report filed Friday, March 13.

The Pennsylvania Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratory Services conducted an investigation and found three total violations within the store relating to the “gross unsanitary condition of conducting tattooing of a food employee on a dough food prep table during times of operation.”

The report cited the “unsanitary tattooing” on the food prep table may have led to food contamination, as blood could have “sprayed onto food contact surfaces, or the dough mixer.”

The department also cited Gumby’s for allowing the “unsanitary tattooing” of an employee to occur and failing to notify officials of an imminent health hazard.

As a result of the violations, Gumby’s was found to be “out of compliance” with the state’s health code and temporarily closed as a result. The restaurant was billed $150 for the inspection, and each additional inspection this year will be billed at $200.

Neither Gumby’s nor its corporate office were immediately available for comment on the closure.

Gumby’s is now the four notable closure in downtown State College in recent weeks. College Ave.’s Taco Bell closed on February 26, while Five Guys and Playa Bowls temporarily closed weeks later due to a broken water heater and improper cleaning techniques and plumbing, respectively.

We’ll update this post with more information as it becomes available.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Remember All The Senior Student-Athletes Whose Careers Have Come To An End

In the face of the global coronavirus pandemic, please spare a moment to think of the student-athletes who were robbed of their last chances to compete to no fault of their own.

So…What’s The Plan For Graduation?

One of Penn State’s 11 coronavirus action groups is devoted specifically to commencement, and the page says this group has “contingency plans for all manner of developments.”

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend