College Avenue Five Guys Temporarily Closes

Update 1:15 p.m.: A Five Guys employee confirmed over the phone that the restaurant is temporarily closed due to a broken water heater.

It’s currently unclear when the restaurant will reopen, but today’s closing doesn’t appear to be permanent.

Original Story: The Five Guys on West College Ave. is now closed, according to a sign posted on the door saying that the restaurant has been closed by the State College Borough Neighborhood and Community Services/Division of Health on Wednesday afternoon.

Last year, a similar sign was posted at Snap Pizza due to a broken air ventilation system. The pizza chain reopened and is up and running today, but it’s currently unclear whether or not Five Guys will reopen in the near future.

According to Daily Collegian archives, the hamburger chain’s College Ave. location opened in December 2006. It served burgers, fries, and milkshakes from then until the restaurant was shut down on Wednesday.

Five Guys is the second College Ave. restaurant to close in the past week. Taco Bell, which was located across town on East College Ave., closed last week. Students mourned the loss of Taco Bell by holding a vigil outside its now-former location on Sunday night, and the chain is offering free Grubhub delivery to Penn State students as a result.

If you feel compelled to have a classic burger-and-fries fast food meal, there are still plenty of options remaining in town and on campus following Five Guys’ closing. McDonald’s is located both on College Ave. and outside town on South Atherton Street, and there are also Burger King locations in the HUB on campus and just outside downtown on University Drive.

We’ll update this post with more information as it becomes available.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism who's a Senior Editor for Onward State. He's from Bedminster, New Jersey, so naturally, Mikey is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey also loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is really hard. You can follow Mikey on Twitter @Mikey_Mandarino in order to fill your timeline with all the hockey/golf content you'll ever need. You can also send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

Professor Brings Prison Journalism Project, New Perspective To Penn State “I feel like I know what it’s like to not feel like you belong, so I try to go out of my way to let my students know that, wherever I am, they belong.”