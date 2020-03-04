College Avenue Five Guys Temporarily Closes
Update 1:15 p.m.: A Five Guys employee confirmed over the phone that the restaurant is temporarily closed due to a broken water heater.
It’s currently unclear when the restaurant will reopen, but today’s closing doesn’t appear to be permanent.
Original Story: The Five Guys on West College Ave. is now closed, according to a sign posted on the door saying that the restaurant has been closed by the State College Borough Neighborhood and Community Services/Division of Health on Wednesday afternoon.
Last year, a similar sign was posted at Snap Pizza due to a broken air ventilation system. The pizza chain reopened and is up and running today, but it’s currently unclear whether or not Five Guys will reopen in the near future.
According to Daily Collegian archives, the hamburger chain’s College Ave. location opened in December 2006. It served burgers, fries, and milkshakes from then until the restaurant was shut down on Wednesday.
Five Guys is the second College Ave. restaurant to close in the past week. Taco Bell, which was located across town on East College Ave., closed last week. Students mourned the loss of Taco Bell by holding a vigil outside its now-former location on Sunday night, and the chain is offering free Grubhub delivery to Penn State students as a result.
If you feel compelled to have a classic burger-and-fries fast food meal, there are still plenty of options remaining in town and on campus following Five Guys’ closing. McDonald’s is located both on College Ave. and outside town on South Atherton Street, and there are also Burger King locations in the HUB on campus and just outside downtown on University Drive.
We’ll update this post with more information as it becomes available.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Professor Brings Prison Journalism Project, New Perspective To Penn State
“I feel like I know what it’s like to not feel like you belong, so I try to go out of my way to let my students know that, wherever I am, they belong.”
Foster The People To Headline Movin’ On 2020
Foster The People will headline the end-of-the-year music festival, while Sasha Sloan, Lil Yachty, and Two Friends will all also perform.
Send this to a friend
Comments