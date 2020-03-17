PSU news by
[Photo Story] A Quiet, Empty, & Lonely Campus: Everything Penn State Isn’t

Teagan Staudenmeier | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
3/17/20 4:02 am

While Penn State students around the world logged in to their remote classes via Zoom for the first time on Monday, campus was left empty, save for a few students spending the virtual period in Happy Valley and others still retrieving things from their dorms.

With the sun shining and temperature climbing, everything seemed to be in place for the perfect day to kick off the second half of the semester. That is, except for the people to enjoy it, with in-person classes canceled for at least three weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Thomas 100 was empty. You could hear a pin drop in the normally bustling foyer outside it. Any comfy couch in the Harry Potter Room was yours for the taking. There were no students arguing with the Willard Preacher. No frisbees were being tossed on Old Main Lawn. There was neither Chick-Fil-A line nor a need to scramble to get a table at which to eat it.

It was different. Quiet. Empty. Still. Lonely. Everything that this university prides itself on not being.

We’ll see you soon, State.

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

