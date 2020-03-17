[Photo Story] A Quiet, Empty, & Lonely Campus: Everything Penn State Isn’t

While Penn State students around the world logged in to their remote classes via Zoom for the first time on Monday, campus was left empty, save for a few students spending the virtual period in Happy Valley and others still retrieving things from their dorms.

With the sun shining and temperature climbing, everything seemed to be in place for the perfect day to kick off the second half of the semester. That is, except for the people to enjoy it, with in-person classes canceled for at least three weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Thomas 100 was empty. You could hear a pin drop in the normally bustling foyer outside it. Any comfy couch in the Harry Potter Room was yours for the taking. There were no students arguing with the Willard Preacher. No frisbees were being tossed on Old Main Lawn. There was neither Chick-Fil-A line nor a need to scramble to get a table at which to eat it.

It was different. Quiet. Empty. Still. Lonely. Everything that this university prides itself on not being.

Teagan Staudenmeier | Onward State

We’ll see you soon, State.

