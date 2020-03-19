PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

Barron: Penn State Won’t Refund Tuition For Virtual Period

Gareth Brangan | Onward State
By Jim Davidson
3/19/20 12:14 pm

Penn State President Eric Barron told the Board of Trustees via conference call Thursday that Penn State does not plan to refund students’ tuition for the university’s current virtual period.

“There will be a lot of questions about a tuition refund,” Barron said. “But our position on that is not to refund the tuition, there are a number of reasons for that.”

Barron explained that because the same faculty are meeting classes at the same time as they would in person and “working hard to deliver an education and get people to the finish line where their credits count for the semester and they are able to graduate.”

Barron also said that the cost of conducting online education is higher for the university, citing that it must pay service fees to companies like Zoom and others that will be used to conduct classes and proctor exams.

“There are lots of costs associated with this that are extra whereas there is very little that we are saving because the employees are there,” Barron said.

Barron said that Penn State would keep employees “financially whole” during the virtual period.

Barron also noted that Penn State’s prorated housing and meal plan refunds would cause a $40 million hit to the university’s auxiliary funds.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Jim Davidson

Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Jim

Penn State To Return Estimated $40 Million In Housing Refunds To Students

Penn State will return an estimated $40 million to students in prorating housing and meal plan refunds, Eric Barron announced during a Board of Trustees meeting Thursday.

Borough Council Cancels Special Activities Through May 10

State College Mayor Ron Filippelli Provides Update On Borough’s Response To Coronavirus

Two Penn State Students Studying Abroad Test Positive For Coronavirus

Two Penn State students have tested positive for the coronavirus, President Eric Barron announced at a virtual Board of Trustees meeting Thursday.

Soc 119 & World In Conversation Leading Examples In Remote Learning

SOC 119 and World In Conversation are two prime example of how to execute remote learning period.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend