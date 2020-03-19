Two Penn State Students Studying Abroad Test Positive For Coronavirus

Two Penn State students have tested positive for the coronavirus, President Eric Barron announced on a Board of Trustees conference call Thursday.

Barron said that both students had been studying abroad before testing positive. In a statement, a university spokesperson clarified that neither has been on campus. One is home in the United States with family and is asymptomatic, while the other is still abroad. In the statement, the spokesperson said the latter is feeling better and the university is continuing to do whatever it can to support them.

There have been at least 133 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania, but none to date in Centre County.

