Two Penn State Students Studying Abroad Test Positive For Coronavirus
Two Penn State students have tested positive for the coronavirus, President Eric Barron announced on a Board of Trustees conference call Thursday.
Barron said that both students had been studying abroad before testing positive. In a statement, a university spokesperson clarified that neither has been on campus. One is home in the United States with family and is asymptomatic, while the other is still abroad. In the statement, the spokesperson said the latter is feeling better and the university is continuing to do whatever it can to support them.
There have been at least 133 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania, but none to date in Centre County.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Penn State Extends Remote Learning Period Through End Of Semester
Originally, Penn State announced on Wednesday, March 11 that it’d be canceling in-person classes for three weeks at least.
Soc 119 & World In Conversation Leading Examples In Remote Learning
SOC 119 and World In Conversation are two prime example of how to execute remote learning period.
Faculty Senate Passes Resolution Proposing Satisfactory/Unsatisfactory Option For Spring 2020 Classes
Faculty Senate Passes Resolution Proposing Satisfactory/Unsatisfactory Option For Spring 2020 Classes
Send this to a friend
Comments