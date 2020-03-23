Alumni Shout Out Class Of 2020 For Shortened Semester
“On the bright side, you’re about join one of the best alumni bases in the country.”
If there’s any silver lining in the coronavirus pandemic-shortened semester for graduating seniors, it’s that regardless of how their final months of college are spent, they’ll still be welcomed into Penn State’s well-connected alumni network — even if they weren’t able to complete 55 Days. Some members of that community reminded seniors of that in a video posted on Sunday night, welcoming them.
The video features alumni of all ages shouting out the Class of 2020, thanking students for what they’ve done during college, and encouraging them during this difficult time Like any video of Penn Staters, it, of course, wouldn’t have been complete without a few We Are cheers.
For nearly eight minutes, the video demonstrates the best of what the university’s community has to offer with Penn Staters sharing kind words. You can take a look below.
The video was posted by Amber Shojaie, a 2019 graduate.
“We are so sorry that your final semester got cut short,” Shojaie wrote in the video’s description. “Your alumni family wanted to let you know that we are here for you, we love you, and WE ARE!”
