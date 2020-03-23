PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Student Life

Alumni Shout Out Class Of 2020 For Shortened Semester

Staff | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
3/23/20 4:09 am

“On the bright side, you’re about join one of the best alumni bases in the country.”

If there’s any silver lining in the coronavirus pandemic-shortened semester for graduating seniors, it’s that regardless of how their final months of college are spent, they’ll still be welcomed into Penn State’s well-connected alumni network — even if they weren’t able to complete 55 Days. Some members of that community reminded seniors of that in a video posted on Sunday night, welcoming them.

The video features alumni of all ages shouting out the Class of 2020, thanking students for what they’ve done during college, and encouraging them during this difficult time Like any video of Penn Staters, it, of course, wouldn’t have been complete without a few We Are cheers.

For nearly eight minutes, the video demonstrates the best of what the university’s community has to offer with Penn Staters sharing kind words. You can take a look below.

The video was posted by Amber Shojaie, a 2019 graduate.

“We are so sorry that your final semester got cut short,” Shojaie wrote in the video’s description. “Your alumni family wanted to let you know that we are here for you, we love you, and WE ARE!”

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Time Cut Short

However cliché the commencement speeches become, however many pictures you’re forced to pose for in front of the Lion Shrine, it all offers a sense of closure to a formative stage of life.

Borough Officials To Begin Non-Life-Sustaining Business Closure Enforcement Monday

Borough officials said in a release that they would enforce Governor Tom Wolfe’s ordered closure of non-life-sustaining businesses, which takes effect Monday morning.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend