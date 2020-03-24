PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Student Life

No Decision Made Yet On Summer Session 2020

Teagan Staudenmeier | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
3/24/20 11:34 am

With the remainder of the Spring 2020 moved online due to the coronavirus as of last week, many Penn Staters have shifted their focus with hope to Summer Session — including incoming freshmen. At a virtual town hall Tuesday morning, Provost Nick Jones clarified that no decisions have been made yet regarding classes during the summer.

Jones said, like with all events to date, the university has “a Plan A and a Plan B,” with the former being hosting Summer Session as planned and the latter being doing so remotely. However, he did appear realistic about the probability of extending remote classes through the summer. He even went as far as to call that possibility the “more likely reality.”

“In all likelihood, the ability to have an un-impacted summer is in question,” he said. “We’re planning for both, hoping for the best, and preparing for the worst.”

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Anthony

Penn State Commits To Pay All Employees’ Salaries, Benefits Through At Least End Of April

“Our objective here, with all this stress, is for you not to have an abrupt financial situation. By deferring any decision until end of April, that gives us a chance to be strategic and think carefully about how the pandemic is evolving and how to mitigate its effects.”

Separate UPUA President, Vice President Zoom Debates Scheduled

Overheard On Zoom Lectures

Overheard On Zoom Lectures

“Please keep your mics muted so that if you rip a big, fat wet one, no one has to know.”

Lion’s Pantry To Extend Hours During Remote Learning Period

The Lion’s Pantry, Penn State’s student food bank, will extend its hours for the remainder of the semester, the organization announced Monday.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend