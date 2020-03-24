No Decision Made Yet On Summer Session 2020
With the remainder of the Spring 2020 moved online due to the coronavirus as of last week, many Penn Staters have shifted their focus with hope to Summer Session — including incoming freshmen. At a virtual town hall Tuesday morning, Provost Nick Jones clarified that no decisions have been made yet regarding classes during the summer.
Jones said, like with all events to date, the university has “a Plan A and a Plan B,” with the former being hosting Summer Session as planned and the latter being doing so remotely. However, he did appear realistic about the probability of extending remote classes through the summer. He even went as far as to call that possibility the “more likely reality.”
“In all likelihood, the ability to have an un-impacted summer is in question,” he said. “We’re planning for both, hoping for the best, and preparing for the worst.”
