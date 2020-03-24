PSU news by
Report: Penn State Hoops’ Kyle McCloskey Enters Transfer Portal

Mary Frances Pillion | Onward State
By Ryan Parsons
3/24/20 4:23 pm

Penn State men’s basketball sophomore guard Kyle McCloskey has reportedly entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports on Tuesday afternoon.

McCloskey only averaged two minutes of playing time in conference play for the Nittany Lions, and 27 total minutes over the entire season. The sophomore only scored two points on seven attempts, mostly in garbage time, during Penn State’s historic run.

McCloskey marks the first off-season roster change for Penn State, who saw its season cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This isn’t the first time McCloskey has transferred either, as the 6′ 5″ guard had previously played quarterback for Villanova’s football team in the fall of 2017. He made his collegiate basketball debut for the Nittany Lions in December 2018, where he played in 11 total games as a freshman.

Ryan Parsons

Ryan is a Sophmore business major from Bucks County, which is juuuust outside of Philly. He's a huge Philly sports fan, back to back to back failed entrepreneur, and he appeared on the Rachel Ray Show at the age of 5. If you want to gain absolutely nothing, you can follow him on twitter @rjparsons9. Any "serious" inquiries or death threats can be sent to [email protected]

