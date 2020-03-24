Report: Penn State Hoops’ Kyle McCloskey Enters Transfer Portal

Penn State men’s basketball sophomore guard Kyle McCloskey has reportedly entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports on Tuesday afternoon.

Penn State G Kyle McCloskey (RS SO) has entered the transfer portal. Grad transfer w/two years to play. https://t.co/xqVjpkO5HX — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 24, 2020

McCloskey only averaged two minutes of playing time in conference play for the Nittany Lions, and 27 total minutes over the entire season. The sophomore only scored two points on seven attempts, mostly in garbage time, during Penn State’s historic run.

McCloskey marks the first off-season roster change for Penn State, who saw its season cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This isn’t the first time McCloskey has transferred either, as the 6′ 5″ guard had previously played quarterback for Villanova’s football team in the fall of 2017. He made his collegiate basketball debut for the Nittany Lions in December 2018, where he played in 11 total games as a freshman.

