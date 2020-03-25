Virtual Zoom Backgrounds To Use When You Miss Penn State

Oh, the places you can go…with the help of a virtual Zoom background.

Penn State students have just completed their first week of online classes through Zoom. It’s now been more than a week of learning, unmuted mics, and plenty of lagging WiFi.

Zoom does have its good sides, though, or maybe just one good side — the virtual background feature that can be found within a Zoom video call.

If you’re still wondering how to make some movie magic background happen, you can visit Zoom’s help center here to learn more.

The backgrounds are probably designed for some type of educational purpose, but if you’re missing Penn State, this feature can make you feel more at home. Here are a few places to visit thanks to the great world of technology.

Thomas 100

Aw! Thomas 100. If you’re missing your 8 a.m. lecture in one of Penn State’s most iconic classrooms, then just roll out of bed as usual (PLEASE WEAR PANTS) and throw on this background. It’ll just feel right.

THON

Just a few weeks ago, thousands of Penn State students were throwing up their diamonds together to show their support in the fight against childhood cancer. Set your favorite THON picture as your Zoom background to add some color and energy to your online learning.

Tailgate Lots

I call this “tailgating with a twist.” Using the virtual background setting, visit your favorite tailgating lot while enjoying your favorite gameday beverage, all within the comfort of your own home. In this picture, I am enjoying a day of tailgating while wearing an oversized blanket. It’s *almost* as great as the real thing.

2016 White Out

“Super reliable inside 40. This is from 45.”

Let’s transport back to simpler times. How about October, 2016? Tyler Durbin and his “super reliable” leg are about as reliable as Zoom’s ability to stay connected to the WiFi. If you need a dash of excitement and a little inferred noise throughout your day, this background is for you.

The Symbol Of Our Best

Dreams can come true! Be the Nittany Lion for 50-75 minutes every day. Maybe even sneak in a few one-armed pushups in between courses.

The Stacks

It’s easy to lose focus at home with a lack of quiet study spots. If you’re struggling with homework or studying for an exam, visit the Stacks of the Paterno and Pattee Library to get in the grind mindset.

A “Nice” Walk

It is technically spring, and State College did in fact experience a fairly mild winter, but a blizzard right now wouldn’t be surprising. If you’re a die-hard Penn Stater who would do anything to be back on campus, bundle up and take your class on a virtual walk through the worst of times in State College.

About the Author

Dana June Nunemacher Dana is a true freshman, who may be studying journalism...depends on the week. She is from the 570 and her favorite Office quote is "DID I STUTTER". Her passions in life include drinking unsweetened iced tea and spreading her love for agriculture (yee haw)! Ask Dana about storming the field at the 2016 White Out because that was her peak. Send any cow pictures or complaints to [email protected]

