James Franklin Shares PSA With Nittany Nation On How To Stay Safe During Coronavirus Pandemic

Michael Tauriello | Onward State
By Will Pegler
3/28/20 2:09 pm

Penn State football head coach James Franklin and his two daughters, Addy and Shola, shared a message with Nittany Nation on Saturday that gave tips on how to stay healthy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Franklin opened the video with a thank you to all local healthcare workers. He then urged people to follow all guidelines set forth to help slow the spread of the virus.

The Penn State sports world was further affected by the pandemic on Friday afternoon, as the Big Ten announced that it extended its suspension of all team-related sports activities through May 4.

“While we are all disappointed to have to press pause on the sporting world, we know it’s the right choice. When the time comes, we’ll come back stronger and better than ever,” Franklin said. “We look forward to the next time we see you in Beaver Stadium.”

Franklin’s eldest daughter, Shola, added a reminder for Penn State fans to wash their hands “regularly and thoroughly.” The PSA was closed with a strong “We Are Penn State” chant.

The head coach last met with the media on Wednesday afternoon via Zoom. He explained that he and his family are taking the proper precautions, but his positive mindset still remains through this unprecedented time.

“If handled the right way, we have an opportunity to learn from this, grow from this, learn some things about us individually and as a program, and hopefully come out of this thing stronger,” Franklin said.

Will Pegler

Will is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's assistant sports editor. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

