IFC Reiterates Ban On Social Functions, Plans Fundraisers To Benefit Community
Penn State’s Interfraternity Council (IFC) issued a statement reiterating the terms of the local stay-at-home order and sharing an update on its plans to support the community during the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday night.
In the statement, the IFC said it fully supports measures by the state and local governments to limit the spread of the coronavirus and emphasized that social gatherings of any size are prohibited at this time. So far, most fraternity houses have either closed or reduced their occupancy to limited circumstances, according to the statement. However, multiple reports came in last week via social media about parties being held at the houses.
Happening throughout downtown more and more. STOP. pic.twitter.com/pdjrBeuSGg— Renea Nichols (@ProfNichols) March 25, 2020
The IFC also plans to initiate fundraising campaigns on social media to support local businesses, nonprofits, and the community as a whole during the next few weeks. No further details are available yet about the fundraisers yet, but the IFC requests anyone with information regarding nonprofits in need of items that could be donated to contact its members.
