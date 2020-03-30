PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

IFC Reiterates Ban On Social Functions, Plans Fundraisers To Benefit Community

Ryan Parsons | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
3/30/20 4:03 am

Penn State’s Interfraternity Council (IFC) issued a statement reiterating the terms of the local stay-at-home order and sharing an update on its plans to support the community during the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday night.

In the statement, the IFC said it fully supports measures by the state and local governments to limit the spread of the coronavirus and emphasized that social gatherings of any size are prohibited at this time. So far, most fraternity houses have either closed or reduced their occupancy to limited circumstances, according to the statement. However, multiple reports came in last week via social media about parties being held at the houses.

The IFC also plans to initiate fundraising campaigns on social media to support local businesses, nonprofits, and the community as a whole during the next few weeks. No further details are available yet about the fundraisers yet, but the IFC requests anyone with information regarding nonprofits in need of items that could be donated to contact its members.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Anthony

Penn State Student With Coronavirus Opens Up About Illness, Testing On Reddit AMA

“the only reason why test cases in center county is so low right now is because their testing procedure is complete ass.”

What We Learned At Penn State’s Virtual Town Halls

Penn State To Offer Modified Grading System For Spring 2020 Classes

Liam Folkes: Nothing Compares To Happy Valley

“The most difficult part about this situation is leaving Penn State with our final story remaining to be unwritten. It breaks my heart that we will never know how the story ends.”

Gov. Wolf Expands ‘Stay At Home’ Order To Centre County

The order will go into effect at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 28 and continue until Monday, April 6.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend