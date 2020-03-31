US Olympic Trials At Bryce Jordan Center Postponed To 2021

The 2020 U.S. Olympic wrestling team trials have been postponed until 2021 in accordance with the Olympics’ move to next year, according to a joint announcement made by USA Wrestling and Penn State Athletics Tuesday morning

Update on Olympic Trials from USA Wrestling and Penn State: https://t.co/NOFh1Jo5pL#PSUwr — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 31, 2020

“At this time, organizers are working closely with local officials and health experts in hopes of rescheduling the event at the Bryce Jordan Center in 2021,” the release reads. “Updated event information will be shared as soon as it is available.”

According to Penn State Athletics:

After a new date is determined, tickets will be updated to reflect the rescheduled dates and times.

Refunds are available by request for fans unable to attend future dates. Refund requests can be made by emailing the BJC or calling its ticket office at 814-865-5555.

Original ticket holders should have received an email announcing the postponement in early March. They’re encouraged to stay tuned for additional information about scheduling via email.

Originally, Bo Nickal, Jason Nolf, Zain Retherford, David Taylor, Nick Lee, Nick Nevils, and Greg Kerkvliet were all set to compete with the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club at the trials. Additionally, Frank Molinaro was expected to compete for the Titan Mercury Wrestling Club. However, the former Olympian announced his retirement earlier this morning.

The trials were originally postponed indefinitely earlier this month. If all had gone as planned, they would’ve taken place on April 4 and 5.

Now that the NCAA announced that winter athletes won’t be granted an additional year of eligibility, it’s possible fans may see even more Nittany Lions compete at the trials in Happy Valley next year.

The trials are just one of many events to be canceled in light of the global coronavirus pandemic outbreak. Currently, all Big Ten team-related activities are suspended through May 4, while NCAA Championships, Big Ten spring sports, and the 2020 Blue-White game were also canceled.

