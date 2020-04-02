39 Other Amazing Cael Sanderson Tweets

Cael Sanderson made his glorious return to Twitter on Wednesday when he shared his stance on the NCAA’s decision not to give winter sport athletes another year of eligibility and tweeted for the first time in 527 days.

After sharing his thoughts, Sanderson went on to take part in exchanges with several followers challenging his opinion. One interaction where someone accused him of being upset just because his recruiting class will be inferior next year ended with Sanderson calling him a dummy. Although the tweet was deleted shortly afterward, many are calling it Sanderson’s famed 160th win, in reference to his unblemished record in college.

Seeing how candid Sanderson was on Wednesday inspired me to scroll back on his profile and see what else he posted over the years before going on hiatus from the platform. After covering the always stoic and hesitant-to-share-information Sanderson for four years, to say I was surprised by some of the gems, one-liners, and zombie apocalypse tweets would be a criminal understatement.

Here’s a quick snapshot of Sanderson’s tweets by the numbers:

Total tweets: 12

People called dummy: 1*

Dodgeball mentions: 7

Zombie mentions: 17

Smiley faces: 8

Tweets at Tom Brands and Tom Ryan: 21

After reading through a few tweets, my original plan was to pick out 10 great ones. However, like with most things, Sanderson went above and beyond. So here are 39 other iconic Cael Sanderson tweets.

Cael Sanderson: One Of The Boys

What makes Sanderson such a successful recruiter? Probably how ~relatable~ he is with the kids, making pop culture references and giving off great vibes.

Peanut blart and jelly — Cael Sanderson (@caelsanderson) June 18, 2009

Sitting in my office with a plate of grilled bacon, called my man casey just to see what was shakin — Cael Sanderson (@caelsanderson) June 18, 2009

Season6 of "The Office" is out…happy day! — Cael Sanderson (@caelsanderson) September 8, 2010

I love lamp — Cael Sanderson (@caelsanderson) March 7, 2011

What does the fox say? — Cael Sanderson (@caelsanderson) September 21, 2013

Cael Sanderson: Enlightenment Thinker

Ever wanted to go inside the mind of the greatest wrestler of all-time? For years, Sanderson treated social media like a stream of consciousness revealing the core principles behind his mysterious ways.

Cauliflower Ear be stank — Cael Sanderson (@caelsanderson) February 23, 2012

It's ok to win. — Cael Sanderson (@caelsanderson) October 31, 2012

Da bomb = gangster version of "the bomb" — Cael Sanderson (@caelsanderson) March 2, 2012

Man them polar bears sure do love Coca Cola. — Cael Sanderson (@caelsanderson) March 23, 2012

Cold winter months, Dad delegated the responsibility of sitting on toilet seat to warm it up for the rest of family. #notthefavoritechild — Cael Sanderson (@caelsanderson) July 20, 2012

If hitchhikers dressed up in clown costumes they'd be a lot more successful. Who could say no to a clown? — Cael Sanderson (@caelsanderson) July 27, 2012

Gave my angel wife a day off today and what does she do? Takes a book to the library and reads…nerd alert — Cael Sanderson (@caelsanderson) August 18, 2012

Wussiness was never happiness. — Cael Sanderson (@caelsanderson) August 24, 2012

Life decisions: loose 10 lbs or take my suits in to get them "loosened" a bit…hmmm — Cael Sanderson (@caelsanderson) September 12, 2012

How is dodgeball not an Olympic Sport?! — Cael Sanderson (@caelsanderson) January 25, 2013

GPS how in the crap am I in West Virginia???!! — Cael Sanderson (@caelsanderson) March 2, 2013

What Not To Show A Wrestler Cutting Weight

As Sanderson’s Twitter reminds them, wrestlers have a lot to look forward to when they retire. Like being able to eat whatever they want and tweet about their love for Chipotle.

Food: the ultimate hunger suppressent — Cael Sanderson (@caelsanderson) February 22, 2012

Chipotle:-) — Cael Sanderson (@caelsanderson) January 16, 2013

Stop "drizzling" frosting… slop it on and spread thick. — Cael Sanderson (@caelsanderson) July 2, 2012

The Love/Hate Bromance With Jake Varner

Jake Varner followed in Sanderson’s footsteps as a national champion at Iowa State and Olympic gold medalist. Now, he’s an assistant at Penn State, and the two seem to have about as multi-faceted of a relationship as they come.

Jake Varner 96kg 2012 Olympic Freestyle Wrestling Champion – better than average Dodgeball player. — Cael Sanderson (@caelsanderson) August 17, 2012

When a grizzly crosses paths with @JakeVarner211 it's best chance is to play dead. — Cael Sanderson (@caelsanderson) August 25, 2012

Made killing trading Pokemon cards with @JakeVarner211 last night. #thankyoubent2ndeditioncharizard — Cael Sanderson (@caelsanderson) September 21, 2012

Thanks to @JakeVarner211 it is nearly impossible to find a piece of pumpkin cheesecake in central PA — Cael Sanderson (@caelsanderson) October 10, 2012

If this doesn’t scream best friend goals, I don’t know what else will.

A Real Wrestler’s Coach

Many wonder what might be the key to Sanderson’s success. Some might think it’s the conditioning or technique, but from an outsider’s perspective, it seems most likely to have something to do with having relationships where you can troll your national champion wrestlers on the internet.

Welcome to Twitter @MattWBrown_ your shoe is untied — Cael Sanderson (@caelsanderson) February 12, 2012

"wet willy101" @magicman_psu . Dont stick your finger in my ear &then in your mouth..reverse the order..derrr — Cael Sanderson (@caelsanderson) February 10, 2012

Got a verbal to penn state from a huge stud that is going to be in 4th grade this year. — Cael Sanderson (@caelsanderson) July 8, 2009

Know who was in fourth grade in 2009?

His name rhymes with Sick Fee.

The man more interesting than The World's Most Interesting Man @Clay_Steadman pic.twitter.com/TBx5YSNf — Cael Sanderson (@caelsanderson) September 5, 2012

Got a good look at Ruth's knee today. Pretty sure I got the takedown though.. pic.twitter.com/9a9DPzsfuZ — Cael Sanderson (@caelsanderson) April 2, 2013

Cool poster at B1G Office in Chicago @magicman_psu (unfortunately nailed very securely on the wall -ha pic.twitter.com/dcZGtNqgM8 — Cael Sanderson (@caelsanderson) April 30, 2013

Zombie Apocalypse Prepper

Not only is Sanderson a world-class athlete and at his best under pressure, he’s also done plenty of thinking about what to do when the zombies inevitably take over. With the way things are going these days, I’d slot Cael in at No. 1 on my Big Board if we’re drafting teams for survival.

Everything needed to protect our house from zombies pic.twitter.com/s0UGOd22 — Cael Sanderson (@caelsanderson) June 2, 2012

To dispell a zombie myth, morning breath does not grant you immunity from an attacking zombie. — Cael Sanderson (@caelsanderson) June 13, 2013

In a zombie apocalypse the mullet is not recommended. pic.twitter.com/XXppbAAEKn — Cael Sanderson (@caelsanderson) June 13, 2013

It is possible to outrun a zombie..it is however not possible to outrun a zombie wearing Asics. @ASICSamerica @jordanptconaway — Cael Sanderson (@caelsanderson) June 13, 2013

In the event of a zombie apocalypse the Full-Nelson not only becomes legal but is also highly encouraged. @jordanptconaway — Cael Sanderson (@caelsanderson) June 13, 2013

