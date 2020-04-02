39 Other Amazing Cael Sanderson Tweets
Cael Sanderson made his glorious return to Twitter on Wednesday when he shared his stance on the NCAA’s decision not to give winter sport athletes another year of eligibility and tweeted for the first time in 527 days.
After sharing his thoughts, Sanderson went on to take part in exchanges with several followers challenging his opinion. One interaction where someone accused him of being upset just because his recruiting class will be inferior next year ended with Sanderson calling him a dummy. Although the tweet was deleted shortly afterward, many are calling it Sanderson’s famed 160th win, in reference to his unblemished record in college.
Seeing how candid Sanderson was on Wednesday inspired me to scroll back on his profile and see what else he posted over the years before going on hiatus from the platform. After covering the always stoic and hesitant-to-share-information Sanderson for four years, to say I was surprised by some of the gems, one-liners, and zombie apocalypse tweets would be a criminal understatement.
Here’s a quick snapshot of Sanderson’s tweets by the numbers:
- Total tweets: 12
- People called dummy: 1*
- Dodgeball mentions: 7
- Zombie mentions: 17
- Smiley faces: 8
- Tweets at Tom Brands and Tom Ryan: 21
After reading through a few tweets, my original plan was to pick out 10 great ones. However, like with most things, Sanderson went above and beyond. So here are 39 other iconic Cael Sanderson tweets.
Cael Sanderson: One Of The Boys
What makes Sanderson such a successful recruiter? Probably how ~relatable~ he is with the kids, making pop culture references and giving off great vibes.
Cael Sanderson: Enlightenment Thinker
Ever wanted to go inside the mind of the greatest wrestler of all-time? For years, Sanderson treated social media like a stream of consciousness revealing the core principles behind his mysterious ways.
What Not To Show A Wrestler Cutting Weight
As Sanderson’s Twitter reminds them, wrestlers have a lot to look forward to when they retire. Like being able to eat whatever they want and tweet about their love for Chipotle.
The Love/Hate Bromance With Jake Varner
Jake Varner followed in Sanderson’s footsteps as a national champion at Iowa State and Olympic gold medalist. Now, he’s an assistant at Penn State, and the two seem to have about as multi-faceted of a relationship as they come.
If this doesn’t scream best friend goals, I don’t know what else will.
A Real Wrestler’s Coach
Many wonder what might be the key to Sanderson’s success. Some might think it’s the conditioning or technique, but from an outsider’s perspective, it seems most likely to have something to do with having relationships where you can troll your national champion wrestlers on the internet.
Know who was in fourth grade in 2009?
His name rhymes with Sick Fee.
Zombie Apocalypse Prepper
Not only is Sanderson a world-class athlete and at his best under pressure, he’s also done plenty of thinking about what to do when the zombies inevitably take over. With the way things are going these days, I’d slot Cael in at No. 1 on my Big Board if we’re drafting teams for survival.
