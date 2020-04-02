Mount Nittany Medical Center Confirms First Hospitalized Coronavirus Patient

Mount Nittany Medical Center has confirmed its first hospitalized coronavirus case, Mount Nittany Health announced in a statement released Wednesday, April 1.

The patient is currently receiving “dedicated care” from the health system’s trained medical staff at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College.

At this time, no further information on the patient’s identity is available due to federal privacy laws and out of respect for the patient and their family.

“I want to emphasize that we have been preparing for months for this situation,” Mount Nittany Health chief medical officer Nirmal Joshi, MD, said. “Guided by our rigorous adherence to CDC procedures and protocols and the expertise of our Mount Nittany Health staff, proper protocols are in place for the patient’s care, and our facilities continue to be safe for our employees, providers and patients. The health and safety of our community, patients and staff is our highest priority.”

Last week, an employee at one of Mount Nittany Health’s outpatient practices also tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I want to express my deep appreciation to the Mount Nittany Health employees and providers during this extraordinary time,” Mount Nittany Health President and CEO Kathleen Rhine said. “Our expertise in caring for our patients is only matched by the compassion that is shown to every patients and to each other. Our teams continue to work around the clock to ensure continued access to care in a safe environment.”

As of Thursday afternoon, there are now 7,016 confirmed cases of the virus in Pennsylvania, 28 of which reside in Centre County. All 67 counties in the state, including Centre County, are under a “Stay At Home” order through April 30.

